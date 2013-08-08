-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15470.67 -48.07 -0.31
S&P 500 1690.91 -6.46 -0.38
FTSE 6511.21 -93 -1.41
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 437.55 2.69 0.62
Nikkei 13926.22 101.28 0.73
Euro 1.333 1.3336
Japanese Yen 96.68 96.32
U.S. Crude 104.67 0.3
Brent 107.69 0.25
Gold 1292.96 1287.14
Silver 19.66 19.56
Copper-LME 7098.75 92.75 1.32
UST 10-YR 99.078125 2.6053
UST 30-YR 85.484375 3.6835
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground for a third consecutive
session on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over when the
Federal Reserve may start to wind down its stimulus, which has
been a driving force behind the rally in equities this year.
Even after the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its biggest
decline since June 24 on Tuesday, the market was unable to
bounce back following comments from a pair of Fed officials that
gave little clarity to how soon the central bank might reduce
its bond-buying programme.
The S&P 500 broke below 1,694.06, its 14-day moving average,
which had served as a support level.
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a four-week low
on Wednesday on concerns the Bank of England (BoE) and the U.S.
Federal Reserve may start tightening monetary policy earlier
than expected.
A day after two Fed officials suggested the U.S. central
bank may cut the pace of bond purchases as early as next month,
the BoE said it planned to keep interest rates at a record low
until unemployment fell to 7 percent from 7.8 percent now, which
it views as unlikely for another three years.
But investors reacted cautiously to the guidance after the
BoE also said rates could be tightened if levels posed a threat
to financial stability, if medium-term inflation expectations
rose dangerously or if it forecast inflation in 18-24 months at
2.5 percent or higher.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average rebounded on Thursday morning on
short-covering after falling sharply versus the previous day,
but the gains were seen as vulnerable given uncertainty over the
U.S. Federal Reserve's timing of a stimulus pull-back.
Investors are also looking for leads from the Bank of
Japan's two-day policy board meeting ending later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 13,926.22
in choppy midmorning trade, after going as low as 13,777.11 and
as high as 14,025.92 earlier. It tumbled 4 percent to 13,824.94
on Wednesday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday
as investors remain uncertain over when the Federal Reserve may
rein in its stimulus programme, and ahead of China July trade
data
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar crumbled to seven-week lows on Thursday
after the yen ploughed through major resistance levels in a
stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as the market
brought forward the day when UK rates might start to rise.
The dollar index broke down to 81.229, bringing its
losses to 4 percent in just a month and questioning the view
that this was just a fleeting correction in a long-term uptrend.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as
higher yields attracted buyers to the Treasury's 10-year note
auction, the second of three Treasury coupon sales this week.
From early May, when the Federal Reserve indicated it
planned to reduce the size of its bond buying program, benchmark
10-year yields have risen from about 1.60 percent to about 2.60
percent.
The latter yield reflects the view that the Fed is ready to
start trimming its bond purchases in September or October.
In late trade, the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 13/32, its yield easing to 2.60 percent from
2.64 percent late on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session out of four on
Thursday, staying below $1,300 on a stronger dollar and fears
the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus from
next month
Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,284.50 an
ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
U.S. gold lost about $1 to $1,284
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper hit its highest in two weeks on
Thursday after the dollar fell on comments by a U.S. Federal
Reserve official suggesting the central bank could soon reduce
the pace of its bond buying, while markets eyed the release of
Chinese trade data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
by 1.05 percent to $7,079.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, from the
previous session when it closed little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK -
Oil slid for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, driven
lower by an expected increase in North Sea crude output next
month and by worries about how soon the Federal Reserve will end
its U.S. economic stimulus.
Brent crude fell 74 cents to settle at $107.44 a
barrel.
U.S. oil also fell for the fourth consecutive
session, losing 93 cents to settle at $104.37 a barrel
