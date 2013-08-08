-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15470.67 -48.07 -0.31 S&P 500 1690.91 -6.46 -0.38 FTSE 6511.21 -93 -1.41 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 437.55 2.69 0.62 Nikkei 13926.22 101.28 0.73 Euro 1.333 1.3336 Japanese Yen 96.68 96.32 U.S. Crude 104.67 0.3 Brent 107.69 0.25 Gold 1292.96 1287.14 Silver 19.66 19.56 Copper-LME 7098.75 92.75 1.32 UST 10-YR 99.078125 2.6053 UST 30-YR 85.484375 3.6835 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start to wind down its stimulus, which has been a driving force behind the rally in equities this year. Even after the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its biggest decline since June 24 on Tuesday, the market was unable to bounce back following comments from a pair of Fed officials that gave little clarity to how soon the central bank might reduce its bond-buying programme. The S&P 500 broke below 1,694.06, its 14-day moving average, which had served as a support level. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a four-week low on Wednesday on concerns the Bank of England (BoE) and the U.S. Federal Reserve may start tightening monetary policy earlier than expected. A day after two Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank may cut the pace of bond purchases as early as next month, the BoE said it planned to keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment fell to 7 percent from 7.8 percent now, which it views as unlikely for another three years. But investors reacted cautiously to the guidance after the BoE also said rates could be tightened if levels posed a threat to financial stability, if medium-term inflation expectations rose dangerously or if it forecast inflation in 18-24 months at 2.5 percent or higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average rebounded on Thursday morning on short-covering after falling sharply versus the previous day, but the gains were seen as vulnerable given uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's timing of a stimulus pull-back. Investors are also looking for leads from the Bank of Japan's two-day policy board meeting ending later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 13,926.22 in choppy midmorning trade, after going as low as 13,777.11 and as high as 14,025.92 earlier. It tumbled 4 percent to 13,824.94 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday as investors remain uncertain over when the Federal Reserve may rein in its stimulus programme, and ahead of China July trade data For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar crumbled to seven-week lows on Thursday after the yen ploughed through major resistance levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as the market brought forward the day when UK rates might start to rise. The dollar index broke down to 81.229, bringing its losses to 4 percent in just a month and questioning the view that this was just a fleeting correction in a long-term uptrend. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as higher yields attracted buyers to the Treasury's 10-year note auction, the second of three Treasury coupon sales this week. From early May, when the Federal Reserve indicated it planned to reduce the size of its bond buying program, benchmark 10-year yields have risen from about 1.60 percent to about 2.60 percent. The latter yield reflects the view that the Fed is ready to start trimming its bond purchases in September or October. In late trade, the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 13/32, its yield easing to 2.60 percent from 2.64 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session out of four on Thursday, staying below $1,300 on a stronger dollar and fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus from next month Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,284.50 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold lost about $1 to $1,284 For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper hit its highest in two weeks on Thursday after the dollar fell on comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official suggesting the central bank could soon reduce the pace of its bond buying, while markets eyed the release of Chinese trade data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 1.05 percent to $7,079.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, from the previous session when it closed little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil slid for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, driven lower by an expected increase in North Sea crude output next month and by worries about how soon the Federal Reserve will end its U.S. economic stimulus. Brent crude fell 74 cents to settle at $107.44 a barrel. U.S. oil also fell for the fourth consecutive session, losing 93 cents to settle at $104.37 a barrel For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)