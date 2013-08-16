-----------------------(0849 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15112.19 -225.47 -1.47 S&P 500 1661.32 -24.07 -1.43 FTSE 6483.34 -104.09 -1.58 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 446.97 -0.78 -0.17 Nikkei 13578.35 -174.59 -1.27 Euro 1.3345 1.3346 Japanese Yen 97.46 97.35 U.S. Crude 107.23 -0.1 Brent 109.52 -0.08 Gold 1365.9 1365.55 Silver 23.03 22.96 Copper-LME 7384.5 75.5 1.03 UST 10-YR 97.5 2.7883 UST 30-YR 96.5 3.8239 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage drop since late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading volume after poor results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and Cisco. Consumer and technology stocks were among the biggest decliners after Wal-Mart Stores' shares fell on a surprise decline in quarterly same-store sales and Cisco Systems shares dropped one day after the network equipment maker announced it was cutting 4,000 jobs. ] For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index had its worst intraday fall in nearly two months, as strong retail sales reignited the chance of an earlier-than-expected interest rate rise that could push traders back into bonds from equities. The benchmark FTSE 100 index fell by 1.6 percent, or 104.09 points, to 6,483.34 points on Thursday. The index had its worst one-day decline since a 3 percent drop on June 20, and fell to its lowest level in over a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday led by financials, after Wall Street weakened as another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to speculation that the Federal Reserve may begin to trim its stimulus soon. The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 13,585.57 in mid-morning trade, breaking below the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud of 14,179.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Friday, trimming weekly gains, tracking weakness in Asia as U.S. Treasury yields soared to two-year highs on re-emerging fears that the Federal Reserve could start paring back stimulus as soon as next month. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended flat at 22,539.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent. On the week, they are now up 3.4 and 6.3 percent, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was nursing heavy losses in Asia on Friday after wild swings overnight left dealers struggling to find a pattern amid all the noise, setting the scene for a defensive session into the weekend. There was a complete breakdown of correlations between markets, with the dollar reversing course, stocks sliding, Treasury yields at two-year peaks and gold screaming higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields jumped to two-year highs on Thursday as encouraging jobless claims data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve is close to scaling back its bond purchases, spurring investors to reduce their debt holdings. The bond market selloff intensified as investors who had bet that yields would fall after last week's supply were forced to exit those bullish positions, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday after gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session as strong U.S. data indicated the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive stimulus. The metal, however, was holding near two-month highs and was headed for its best weekly gain in over a month on technical buying and inflows into the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper flirted with nine-week highs on Friday after the dollar dropped sharply on uncertainty over the effects the U.S. potentially scaling back its monetary stimulus may have on international markets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.36 percent to $7,336 a tonne by 0106 GMT after closing little changed in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped towards $109 a barrel on Friday, snapping five days of gains as investors worried the Federal Reserve would soon start to trim its commodity-friendly stimulus, but escalating unrest in Egypt supported prices. Fears that violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal -through which a major portion of the world's oil is shipped - or spread across the Middle East, where supplies already face disruptions, drove Brent to a four-month high on Thursday. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)