LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15112.19 -225.47 -1.47
S&P 500 1661.32 -24.07 -1.43
FTSE 6483.34 -104.09 -1.58
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 446.97 -0.78 -0.17
Nikkei 13578.35 -174.59 -1.27
Euro 1.3345 1.3346
Japanese Yen 97.46 97.35
U.S. Crude 107.23 -0.1
Brent 109.52 -0.08
Gold 1365.9 1365.55
Silver 23.03 22.96
Copper-LME 7384.5 75.5 1.03
UST 10-YR 97.5 2.7883
UST 30-YR 96.5 3.8239
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage
drop since late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading
volume after poor results and outlooks from Dow components
Wal-Mart and Cisco.
Consumer and technology stocks were among the biggest
decliners after Wal-Mart Stores' shares fell on a
surprise decline in quarterly same-store sales and Cisco Systems
shares dropped one day after the network equipment
maker announced it was cutting 4,000 jobs. ]
LONDON - Britain's main equity index had its worst intraday
fall in nearly two months, as strong retail sales reignited the
chance of an earlier-than-expected interest rate rise that could
push traders back into bonds from equities.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index fell by 1.6 percent, or
104.09 points, to 6,483.34 points on Thursday.
The index had its worst one-day decline since a 3 percent
drop on June 20, and fell to its lowest level in over a month.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day
on Friday led by financials, after Wall Street weakened as
another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to speculation that the
Federal Reserve may begin to trim its stimulus soon.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 13,585.57 in
mid-morning trade, breaking below the bottom of the Ichimoku
cloud of 14,179.23.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Friday,
trimming weekly gains, tracking weakness in Asia as U.S.
Treasury yields soared to two-year highs on re-emerging fears
that the Federal Reserve could start paring back stimulus as
soon as next month.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended flat at
22,539.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent. On the week,
they are now up 3.4 and 6.3 percent, respectively.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar was nursing heavy losses in Asia on
Friday after wild swings overnight left dealers struggling to
find a pattern amid all the noise, setting the scene for a
defensive session into the weekend.
There was a complete breakdown of correlations between
markets, with the dollar reversing course, stocks sliding,
Treasury yields at two-year peaks and gold screaming higher.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields jumped to
two-year highs on Thursday as encouraging jobless claims data
reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve is close to scaling
back its bond purchases, spurring investors to reduce their debt
holdings.
The bond market selloff intensified as investors who had bet
that yields would fall after last week's supply were forced to
exit those bullish positions, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday after gaining more than 2
percent in the previous session as strong U.S. data indicated
the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive
stimulus.
The metal, however, was holding near two-month highs and was
headed for its best weekly gain in over a month on technical
buying and inflows into the world's biggest gold exchange-traded
fund.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper flirted with nine-week highs on
Friday after the dollar dropped sharply on uncertainty over the
effects the U.S. potentially scaling back its monetary stimulus
may have on international markets.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.36 percent to $7,336 a tonne by 0106 GMT after
closing little changed in the previous session.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped towards $109 a barrel on
Friday, snapping five days of gains as investors worried the
Federal Reserve would soon start to trim its commodity-friendly
stimulus, but escalating unrest in Egypt supported prices.
Fears that violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal
-through which a major portion of the world's oil is shipped -
or spread across the Middle East, where supplies already face
disruptions, drove Brent to a four-month high on Thursday.
