-----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15081.47 -30.72 -0.2 S&P 500 1655.83 -5.49 -0.33 FTSE 6499.99 16.65 0.26 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 446.02 -0.76 -0.17 Nikkei 13669.77 19.66 0.14 Euro 1.3332 1.3329 Japanese Yen 97.47 97.52 U.S. Crude 107.4 -0.06 Brent 110.45 0.05 Gold 1380.61 1375.9 Silver 23.54 23.2 Copper-LME 7367.75 -32.25 -0.44 UST 10-YR 96.921875 2.8564 UST 30-YR 95.65625 3.8729 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the Dow industrials posted the biggest weekly loss this year as rising bond yields hurt shares paying rich dividends and earnings from retailers disappointed investors. The S&P 500 utilities sector, down 1.1 percent, led the day's decline as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to a two-year high, making the highest dividend-paying stocks less attractive. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares crept higher on Friday, finding technical support after suffering their steepest one-day percentage drop in almost two months in the previous session. The FTSE 100 closed up 16.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,499.99 points, having fallen 1.6 percent on Thursday. Analysts said that the 50-day moving average, currently at 6,451, would provide short-term support. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average erased earlier losses on Monday morning after the yen resumed its downward slide against the dollar, but investors stayed cautious due to a lack of positive cues. The benchmark Nikkei, which has fallen 2.9 percent over the last two sessions, opened higher but then moved back and forth between positive and negative territory. It ended the morning session up 0.1 percent at 13,669.77, while the broader Topix also rose 0.1 percent to 1,143.29. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Monday tracking weakness on Wall Street and following losses in previous sessions as investors await further direction from U.S. and European data. On Friday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent at 22,517.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar held firm versus a basket of currencies on Monday and stayed above a recent seven-week low, getting support after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields set a two-year high on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of major currencies, inched up 0.1 percent to 81.333, staying above its Aug. 8 low of 80.868, the lowest for the dollar index since June 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday, marking the worst week in two months due to persistent fears the Federal Reserve will pare its bond purchases in September as the economy has showed signs of further improvement. Yields on longer-dated Treasuries hit two-year highs, with the benchmark 10-year yield moving closer to the psychological 3 percent threshold, which some analysts said spurred mortgage companies to reduce Treasuries hedges that soured during this week's yield spike. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held on to gains from last week to hover near a two-month high on Monday, supported by weak U.S. data and further inflows into the world's biggest bullion-backed exchange traded fund. Spot gold had risen 0.07 percent to $1,376.86 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,379.81 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper eased on Monday, as markets awaited more cues on when the United States may trim its monetary stimulus, after climbing for three of the past four weeks on evidence of resilient growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.34 percent to $7,374.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after climbing in the previous by 1.2 percent.. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic ended higher for the sixth straight session on Friday, with Brent oil posting the biggest weekly percentage gain in six weeks as turmoil in Egypt and Libya stoked worries about oil supply security. Brent crude oil staged a late-session comeback after trading lower earlier in the afternoon in New York. Trading was very choppy as traders sold contracts ahead of the weekend to book profits, brokers said. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery finished the day 80 cents higher at $110.40 a barrel. Brent gained 2 percent on the week, its largest weekly percentage gain since the week to July 5, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)