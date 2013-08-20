-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15010.74 -70.73 -0.47
S&P 500 1646.06 -9.77 -0.59
FTSE 6465.73 -34.26 -0.53
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.57 -3.03 -0.68
Nikkei 13684.6 -73.53 -0.53
Euro 1.3335 1.3333
Japanese Yen 97.72 97.55
U.S. Crude 106.99 -0.11
Brent 109.68 -0.22
Gold 1366.01 1365.48
Silver 23.08 23.12
Copper-LME 7313.5 7.5 0.1
UST 10-YR 96.828125 2.8675
UST 30-YR 95.3671875 3.8903
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of
the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session, as
investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected
shift in Federal Reserve policy that could lead to higher
interest rates.
The declines marked the longest losing streak of the year for
the Dow and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq matched its longest string
of declines since mid-June.
LONDON - A drop in major mining stocks pushed Britain's
benchmark share index lower on Monday, while persistent concerns
about an expected reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus also
weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent,
or 34.26 points, at 6,465.73 points, continuing a pull-back that
saw it dip 1.3 percent last week.
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down
0.91 percent at 13,632.96 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix
shed 0.77 percent to 1,140.28
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Tuesday,
tracking Wall Street losses as investors continued to fret about
when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to reduce its
bond-buying stimulus program.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent
at 22,463.7 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro inched higher versus the yen on
Tuesday, but stayed below a two-week high set the previous day
as a retreat in risky assets lent support to the Japanese
currency.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent versus the yen to about 130.30
yen but stayed below Monday's peak of 131.05 yen, the
euro's highest level versus the yen since Aug. 5.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
two-year highs on Monday, extending weakness after their worst
week in two months, as investors worried about the effect on the
market if the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchase program
next month.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have risen by more than a full
percentage point from 1.60 percent at the beginning of May, when
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may pare
back its bond purchases, surprising many investors.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday as traders waited for
clues on the outlook for U.S. stimulus from the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due for release later in
the day.
Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,367.14 an ounce
by 0007 GMT. It fell on Monday, snapping a three-day winning
streak as rising U.S. bond yields signalled the Fed could be
moving closer to reducing its bond-buying programme next month.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was treading water on Tuesday as
caution over a tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus capped prices,
but the market was underpinned by signs of resurgent global
growth that have lifted copper to three weeks of gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,310 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after a loss of
1.3 percent in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices ended the day slightly lower in
lacklustre trading on Monday as light profit-taking pressured
prices but unrest in Egypt and the loss of Libyan oil exports
put a floor under them.
Brent crude oil futures for October delivery settled
50 cents lower at $109.90 per barrel after trading as high as
$111. Brent rose to a four-month high of $111.53 on Aug. 15.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)