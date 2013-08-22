-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14897.55 -105.44 -0.7 S&P 500 1642.8 -9.55 -0.58 FTSE 6390.84 -62.62 -0.97 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 427.63 -4.61 -1.07 Nikkei 13380.28 -44.05 -0.33 Euro 1.3335 1.3356 Japanese Yen 98.17 97.66 U.S. Crude 103.84 -0.01 Brent 109.62 -0.19 Gold 1363.16 1365.74 Silver 22.8 22.84 Copper-LME 7333 93 1.28 UST 10-YR 96.421875 2.9157 UST 30-YR 94.734375 3.9271 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting offered few clues on the timing of a reduction in its bond-buying program. Minutes from the meeting showed almost all the policymakers on the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee agreed that a change to the stimulus was not yet appropriate, and only a few thought it would soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace of the stimulus policy. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third straight day on Wednesday to a six-week low, with investors anxious over the prospect of a forthcoming scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus. The market also took a technical hit as a clutch of companies including bank HSBC and Intercontinental Hotels began trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout, automatically shaving more than 10 points off the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sagged on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting failed to ease concerns it will begin to taper monetary stimulus soon, leaving Asian emerging markets to grapple with another tumultuous session. But upbeat economic data from China and a weaker yen helped temper some of the negative market sentiment. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to extend their losses on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to put to bed worries about an imminent reduction of its massive stimulus, while investors will remain cautious ahead of a Chinese manufacturing report due later. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 21,817.73, its lowest finish in more than a week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent. Each has dropped more than 3 percent in the past four days. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar edged higher versus the yen and euro on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to start tapering its asset-buying programme as early as next month. The minutes showed members of the Federal Open Market Committee had different opinions as to when the Fed should start winding down its bond purchases. The overall view, however, was that the minutes did not materially change the market's expectation that the Fed could start tapering its monetary stimulus as early as September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES SINGAPORE - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh two-year high on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to taper its asset-buying programme as early as next month. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 2.905 percent , its highest level since July 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a second session on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting failed to ease fears that the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its economic stimulus from next month. Spot gold had declined 0.6 percent to $1,357.31 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent the day before. U.S. gold dropped $13 to $1,357.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper took a breather on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting offered little clarity on the time scale for paring U.S. stimulus, while focus shifted to impending data on China's factory activity. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.30 percent to $7,262 a tonne by 0109 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when it fell by 1.1 percent For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Global oil prices fell on Wednesday as heavier losses in U.S. crude widened the trans-Atlantic spread for a second day amid signs Libyan exports might resume and indications oil was flowing into the depleted Cushing storage hub. The spread CL-LCO1=R between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark delivered at Cushing, Oklahoma, reached more than $6 a barrel, the widest since June. It has expanded by more than $3 since Tuesday, the biggest two-day move since early February, as traders bet that tightener Midwest supplies were easing. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)