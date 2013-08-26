-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15010.51 46.77 0.31
S&P 500 1663.5 6.54 0.39
FTSE 6492.1 45.23 0.7
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 436.87 3.15 0.73
Nikkei 13647.64 -12.91 -0.09
Euro 1.338 1.3381
Japanese Yen 98.66 98.74
U.S. Crude 106.94 0.52
Brent 111.22 0.18
Gold 1393.59 1396.44
Silver 24.08 23.99
Copper-LME 7360 40 0.55
UST 10-YR 97.171875 2.8274
UST 30-YR 96.828125 3.8041
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, led
by a jump in Microsoft shares, as trading took place without
interruption a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered an
unprecedented, three-hour trading halt.
Microsoft shares posted their largest daily
percentage gain in more than four years after the head of the
world's largest software company, Steve Ballmer, announced he
will retire within 12 months.
The stock closed up 7.3 percent and was the largest
contributor to the advance on the three major indexes.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares advanced on Friday, led
by specialty chemical maker Croda International on a rating hike
from Deutsche Bank, with investors heartened by signs that a
global economic recovery is taking hold.
The FTSE 100 closed up 45.23 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,492.10, building on the previous session's 0.9 percent rise
and trimming its monthly loss to 1.9 percent.
Markets have become increasingly jittery in recent weeks on
the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start reeling in
its stimulus programme, which has lifted global equities.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat in choppy
trade on Monday morning as concerns about whether the government
will raise the consumption tax as planned kept most investors
sidelined, while real estate stocks and construction shares
gained.
The Nikkei was flat in mid-morning trade, after rising as
high as 13,741.49 and dipping into the red earlier. The index
rose 2.2 percent on Friday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on
Monday on the back of gains in regional markets, but the upside
is likely to be contained as investors await cues from a batch
of earnings reports from heavyweight Chinese financial firms
later this week.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2
percent at 21,863.51, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent. Both
benchmarks suffered their worst week since mid-June, down 2.9
percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly steady against its major
counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some
long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few
weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards.
There was an early wobble against the yen which saw the
dollar quoted as low as 98.17 at one stage, but it quickly
recovered to 98.72.
It was also steady on the euro at $1.3381, almost
exactly where it stood late Friday in New York. There are layers
of chart resistance from $1.3400 up to last week's peak at
$1.3452, while support lies between $1.3335 and $1.3370.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs
on Friday after weak housing data raised concerns that rising
mortgage rates may weigh on the economic recovery, boosting
demand for U.S. government debt and leading investors betting on
further yield increases to cover their positions.
Sales of new single-family homes fell sharply in July to
their lowest level in nine months, dropping 13.4 percent to an
annual rate of 394,000 units, the Commerce Department said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold erased early gains that pushed it past the
psychological $1,400 mark to an 11-week high, slipping on
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind back
its stimulus measures from next month.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,394.79 an ounce
by 0027 GMT. It had gained 1.6 percent on Friday after data
showing weak U.S. home sales.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper pushed to its loftiest in more
than four months on Monday, supported by mounting evidence the
global economy is on the mend and in the absence of London
markets due to a public holiday.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 1.24 percent to 53,260 yuan
($8,700) a tonne by 0123 GMT. It earlier hit 53,620, its highest
since April 15.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude extended gains above $111 a barrel
on Monday to a near five-month high as rising tensions over a
suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns of
increased unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt supply.
Oil prices also gained alongside equities after a steep drop
in U.S. new home sales on Friday tempered expectations the
Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)