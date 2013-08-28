-----------------------(0848 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14776.13 -170.33 -1.14
S&P 500 1630.48 -26.3 -1.59
FTSE 6440.97 -51.13 -0.79
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 426.13 -4.48 -1.04
Nikkei 13228.28 -314.09 -2.32
Euro 1.3387 1.3392
Japanese Yen 97.16 97.02
U.S. Crude 111.34 2.33
Brent 117.06 2.7
Gold 1416.91 1416.04
Silver 24.6 24.46
Copper-LME 7332 17 0.23
UST 10-YR 98.109375 2.7178
UST 30-YR 98.8125 3.6925
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks suffered their worst day
since June on Tuesday, slumping in a broad decline as
geopolitical uncertainty rose over a possible U.S.-led military
strike by the West against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
forces.
The S&P 500 closed under its 100-day moving average for the
first time since June 24, a sign of weak near-term momentum. The
day's fall extended recent declines on uncertainty over when the
U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulative monetary
policies.
- - - -
LONDON - Financials and miners dragged Britain's FTSE 100
lower on Tuesday as tensions in Syria and prospects of stimulus
withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve crimped risk appetite.
Reopening after a public holiday, London's blue-chip
shed 51.13 points, or 0.8 percent to 6,440.97, costing the index
all the previous session's gains, albeit in low volumes.
Crisis in Syria was the most imminent concern for investors
as the West told rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad that
it could hit the country within days.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a two-month
low on Wednesday, extending its losses into a third day on
geopolitical uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military
strike against the Syrian government, while persistent concerns
about a slide in emerging markets added to the dour mood.
The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 13,264.50 in
mid-morning trade, breaching its immediate support line of
13,270.72, a 23.6 percent retracement of the slide from its May
high to its low in June.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are likely to extend their
losses on Wednesday, tracking weaker global markets on
geopolitical uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military
strike against the Syrian government.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6
percent at 21,874.77, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.9 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The safe haven yen hit a two-week high against
the dollar on Wednesday, after posting its biggest rally in more
than two months the previous day as investors scrambled for
safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
The United States and its allies are gearing up for a
probable military strike against Syria that could happen within
days as punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks
blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday in
safe-haven bidding after reports that Western forces could
attack Syria within days prompted nervous investors to dump
riskier assets.
Global stocks slumped on the fears.
"The concerns about a potential escalation in Syria have led
to a risk-off move across the board, and high-rated bonds like
Treasuries have benefited from the flight to quality," said Jake
Lowery, a Treasury trader at ING Investment Management.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in more than
three months on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven buying due to
geopolitical tensions in Syria.
The United States and its allies are gearing up for a
probable military strike against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's government as punishment for last week's chemical
weapons attacks.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday on the
prospect of improving Chinese demand and as the dollar eased
with some investors switching to safe-haven currencies amid
mounting geopolitical tensions over Syria.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up 0.18 percent to $7,328 a tonne by 0122 GMT. It fell
0.6 percent the session before.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on
Tuesday, up more than $3 in heavy trading to top $114 a barrel
as Western powers considered a military strike against Syria
following last week's suspected chemical weapons attack.
U.S. crude also gained more than $3 a barrel as fears mounted
that Western intervention could further destabilize the Middle
East, which pumps a third of the world's oil.
