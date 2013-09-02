-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14810.31 -30.64 -0.21
S&P 500 1632.97 -5.2 -0.32
FTSE 6412.93 -70.12 -1.08
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 438.5 3.42 0.79
Nikkei 13484.33 95.47 0.71
Euro 1.3205 1.322
Japanese Yen 98.51 98.15
U.S. Crude 105.96 -1.69
Brent 112.76 -1.25
Gold 1389.65 1395.69
Silver 23.82 23.46
Copper-LME 7237.5 137.5 1.94
UST 10-YR 97.5 2.7894
UST 30-YR 98.515625 3.7162
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday, a day
after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional
authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was
likely to delay any strike for at least nine days.
Equities have been pressured recently by the prospect of a
Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to
kill civilians. The geopolitical uncertainty contributed to
steep losses in August, which marked the worst month for the S&P
500 since May 2012.
- - - -
LONDON - British stocks dropped on Friday in a broad-based
sell-off, led by energy shares as the price of oil fell after
parliament rejected the idea of taking part in any U.S.-led
military action against Syria.
Energy shares knocked some 13 points off the
FTSE 100, as the vote reduced chances of an imminent Western
strike that would hurt supply and raise oil prices, while other
shares remained under pressure from the persisting
uncertainties.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average rose on Monday morning as real
estate and construction stocks gained on hopes that Tokyo will
win the race to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, while consumer
finance shares climbed after a media report citing rising loan
demand.
The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 13,490.75 in
mid-morning trade after dropping 0.5 percent to 13,388.86 on
Friday.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on
Monday, after China's upbeat factory activity data raised hope
that a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy may have halted.
China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more
than a year in August with a jump in new orders, official data
showed on Sunday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen eased against the dollar on Monday, while
commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar edged higher
in the wake of upbeat Chinese data and worries about an imminent
military strike against Syria diminished.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 98.35 yen, having risen
as high as 98.49 in thin early trade, pulling well away from
last week's trough of 96.81. The euro was a touch higher at
130.00 yen, after peaking at 130.20.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday on
weaker than expected economic data, with the possibility of a
military strike against Syria adding to a safety bid ahead of a
holiday-lengthened weekend.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made clear on Friday that
the United States would punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
for the "brutal and flagrant" chemical weapons attack that it
says killed more than 1,400 people in Damascus last week.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses to a third session on
Monday, falling over 1 percent in early Asian hours as U.S.
President Barack Obama chose to seek Congressional approval
before initiating any military action against Syria.
Spot gold had dropped to a one-week low of $1,379.44
before paring some losses to trade down 0.5 percent at $1,388.24
an ounce by 0240 GMT. U.S. gold also fell about 1
percent, while silver eased half a percent.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rallied more than 1.5 percent on
Monday after data showed China's manufacturing sector expanding
at the fastest pace in more than a year, burnishing the outlook
for metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 1.69 to $7,215 a tonne by 0105 GMT, reversing losses
from the previous session when it fell by 0.8 percent.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil futures fell more than $1 in early Asian
trade on Monday as concerns over disruptions to supply receded
as a possible military strike on Syria appeared less imminent.
Brent ended last week up nearly 3 percent, gaining the most
since early July, on worries a strike by Western forces against
Syria would rattle the Middle East and disrupt oil exports at a
time when markets are already coping with loss of supplies from
Libya and Sudan.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)