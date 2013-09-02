-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14810.31 -30.64 -0.21 S&P 500 1632.97 -5.2 -0.32 FTSE 6412.93 -70.12 -1.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 438.5 3.42 0.79 Nikkei 13484.33 95.47 0.71 Euro 1.3205 1.322 Japanese Yen 98.51 98.15 U.S. Crude 105.96 -1.69 Brent 112.76 -1.25 Gold 1389.65 1395.69 Silver 23.82 23.46 Copper-LME 7237.5 137.5 1.94 UST 10-YR 97.5 2.7894 UST 30-YR 98.515625 3.7162 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to delay any strike for at least nine days. Equities have been pressured recently by the prospect of a Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to kill civilians. The geopolitical uncertainty contributed to steep losses in August, which marked the worst month for the S&P 500 since May 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British stocks dropped on Friday in a broad-based sell-off, led by energy shares as the price of oil fell after parliament rejected the idea of taking part in any U.S.-led military action against Syria. Energy shares knocked some 13 points off the FTSE 100, as the vote reduced chances of an imminent Western strike that would hurt supply and raise oil prices, while other shares remained under pressure from the persisting uncertainties. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average rose on Monday morning as real estate and construction stocks gained on hopes that Tokyo will win the race to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, while consumer finance shares climbed after a media report citing rising loan demand. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 13,490.75 in mid-morning trade after dropping 0.5 percent to 13,388.86 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on Monday, after China's upbeat factory activity data raised hope that a sharp economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy may have halted. China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in August with a jump in new orders, official data showed on Sunday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen eased against the dollar on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar edged higher in the wake of upbeat Chinese data and worries about an imminent military strike against Syria diminished. The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 98.35 yen, having risen as high as 98.49 in thin early trade, pulling well away from last week's trough of 96.81. The euro was a touch higher at 130.00 yen, after peaking at 130.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday on weaker than expected economic data, with the possibility of a military strike against Syria adding to a safety bid ahead of a holiday-lengthened weekend. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made clear on Friday that the United States would punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the "brutal and flagrant" chemical weapons attack that it says killed more than 1,400 people in Damascus last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses to a third session on Monday, falling over 1 percent in early Asian hours as U.S. President Barack Obama chose to seek Congressional approval before initiating any military action against Syria. Spot gold had dropped to a one-week low of $1,379.44 before paring some losses to trade down 0.5 percent at $1,388.24 an ounce by 0240 GMT. U.S. gold also fell about 1 percent, while silver eased half a percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rallied more than 1.5 percent on Monday after data showed China's manufacturing sector expanding at the fastest pace in more than a year, burnishing the outlook for metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 1.69 to $7,215 a tonne by 0105 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell by 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Oil futures fell more than $1 in early Asian trade on Monday as concerns over disruptions to supply receded as a possible military strike on Syria appeared less imminent. Brent ended last week up nearly 3 percent, gaining the most since early July, on worries a strike by Western forces against Syria would rattle the Middle East and disrupt oil exports at a time when markets are already coping with loss of supplies from Libya and Sudan. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)