----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14810.31 -30.64 -0.21 S&P 500 1632.97 -5.2 -0.32 FTSE 6506.19 93.26 1.45 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 443.2 2.91 0.66 Nikkei 13917.64 344.72 2.54 Euro 1.319 1.319 Japanese Yen 99.44 99.33 U.S. Crude 106.62 -1.03 Brent 114.16 -0.17 Gold 1392.51 1394.29 Silver 24.07 24.13 Copper-LME 7227 -11 -0.15 UST 10-YR 97.234375 2.8207 UST 30-YR 98.0625 3.7356 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to delay any strike for at least nine days. Equities have been pressured recently by the prospect of a Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to kill civilians. The geopolitical uncertainty contributed to steep losses in August, which marked the worst month for the S&P 500 since May 2012. LONDON - Britain's top shares bounced back on Monday as a delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria alongside robust economic data from China and the UK helped drive a broad-based equity market rally. The FTSE 100 ended up 93.26 points, or 1.5 percent, at 6,506.19 points, its highest close since August 14, led by miners, telecoms and banks, with the index more than recovering from last week's loss. TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed nearly 3 percent to a three-week high on Tuesday morning, with blue-chip exporters leading the gains, after the yen weakened in the wake of upbeat factory data around the globe and a delay in a possible U.S. strike on Syria. The benchmark Nikkei was up 2.8 percent at 13,955.14 in midmorning trade, adding to a 1.4 percent rise on Monday. The index is up 34 percent this year, but is down 13 percent since its May peak. The broader Topix gained 2.7 percent to 1,147.71. HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could extend its recent gains on Tuesday, with retail stocks likely to benefit after July retail sales rose 9.5 percent in value from a year ago. Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$40 billion ($5.16 billion) in July, up 8.9 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen stood near one-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as fresh signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity helped lift risk appetite. The market had already started to unwind much of last week's safe-haven trades as worries about an imminent military strike against Syria eased after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek congressional approval. TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries ended Friday little changed on weaker-than-expected economic data, with the possibility of a military strike against Syria adding to jitters ahead of a holiday-lengthened weekend. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made clear on Friday that the United States would punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the "brutal and flagrant" chemical weapons attack that the United States says killed more than 1,400 people in Damascus last week. COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was dented by a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria and strong global economic data. Spot gold had slipped 0.08 percent to $1,393.19 an ounce by 0002 GMT, while U.S. gold fell about $2 to $1,394.00. BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Tuesday, supported as risk appetite picked up after solid factory data in China and Europe and on a delay to a possible U.S. military strike in Syria. Improving demand from the world's top copper consumer has been stronger than expected over the summer months, helping to shore up copper prices above the $7,000 a tonne level in August. However supply is expected to swell into the second half as mines increase their output, which could limit prices. OIL LONDON/NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent crude oil prices eked out a small gain on Monday, reversing a deep early slide amid upbeat economic data, North Sea output woes and a new French report on Syria's use of chemical weapons. Oil had fallen by more than $2 a barrel in opening trade after U.S. President Barack Obama said at the weekend that he will seek congressional authorisation for punitive military action against Syria, almost certainly pushing back any air strikes until Washington's summer recess ends on Sept. 9.