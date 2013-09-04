----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14833.96 23.65 0.16
S&P 500 1639.77 6.8 0.42
FTSE 6468.41 -37.78 -0.58
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.29 -2.68 -0.61
Nikkei 13872.3 -106.14 -0.76
Euro 1.3166 1.3169
Japanese Yen 99.55 99.56
U.S. Crude 108.24 -0.3
Brent 115.73 0.05
Gold 1411.85 1412.04
Silver 24.21 24.17
Copper-LME 7221.25 -23.75 -0.33
UST 10-YR 96.796875 2.8724
UST 30-YR 96.921875 3.7997
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday but were far off
session highs after top Republicans voiced support for U.S.
President Barack Obama's call for military strikes against
Syria.
The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent in early trading after
Obama sought congressional authorization before taking military
action, a move seen likely to shelve any strike for at least
several days. The S&P fell 1.8 percent last week mainly on
uncertainty over what appeared to be an imminent strike.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, weighed
down telecoms giant Vodafone disappointing with the terms of a
sale deal with partner Verizon and by fresh speculation
about a U.S.-led attack on Syria.
Vodafone was among the most heavily traded stocks at
three times its daily average. It fell 5 percent, knocking 20
points off the FTSE 100.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average retreated from a near three-week
high on Wednesday morning, hit by profit-taking after recent big
gains, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of key events
in coming days.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.8 percent at 13,868.91
in midmorning trade, after advancing 4.4 percent the past two
sessions. The index was up 33 percent this year, but 13 percent
below its May peak.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Wednesday, tracking global market weakness on concerns about
Syria and as investors mark time ahead of U.S. labour data due
on Friday for fresh clues on an imminent paring of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus.
The HSBC August China services purchasing managers index
(PMI) is due shortly after the market open, around 0145 GMT.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was on a firm footing in early Asian
trading on Wednesday, with the dollar index not far from a
six-week peak after U.S. data reinforced expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will begin reducing its stimulus soon.
However, caution ahead of this week's central bank meetings
as well as the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria
were likely to keep major currency pairs in recent ranges,
market participants said.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. government debt fell on Tuesday as
stronger-than-forecast economic data and a delay in any lack of
action against Syria as U.S. President Barack Obama marshals
congressional backing for a military strike prompted investors
to sell Treasuries.
"The unwinding of some safe-haven activity related to Syria
followed the weekend news that President Obama would seek
congressional authorization for a military strike," said John
Canavan, fixed-income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a second session on
Wednesday as U.S. President Barack Obama gained support from key
Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,413.40 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Tuesday on safe-haven
buying.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper prices were steady on Wednesday,
supported by signs the global economy is finally getting on
track but hurt by receding appetite for risk as an air strike on
Syria looked more likely.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.19 percent to $7,231 a tonne by 0111 GMT. It
finished little changed the session before.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on
Wednesday, near a week's high, as U.S. lawmakers voiced support
for military action on Syria, renewing jitters over potential
supply disruption in the Middle East.
President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the
U.S. Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited
strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his
suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.
