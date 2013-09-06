----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14937.48 6.61 0.04 S&P 500 1655.08 2 0.12 FTSE 6532.44 57.7 0.89 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 444.44 0.29 0.07 Nikkei 13906.13 -158.69 -1.13 Euro 1.3137 1.3119 Japanese Yen 99.79 100.11 U.S. Crude 108.41 0.04 Brent 115.24 -0.02 Gold 1372.09 1366.99 Silver 23.25 23.15 Copper-LME 7144.75 36.75 0.52 UST 10-YR 95.8125 2.99 UST 30-YR 95.40625 3.8877 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a third day after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, with caution capping gains ahead of Friday's payrolls report and its implication on the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme. Markets continue to deal with the possibility of a U.S.-led strike against Syria, and U.S. President Barack Obama faced growing pressure at the Group of 20 summit in Russia not to use military force. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index marked a three-week closing high on Thursday as Lloyds led banks higher in the sector's strongest session in two months. Lloyds jumped 2.9 percent after both Bernstein and Morgan Stanley gave a target share price of 100 pence for the bank, currently trading at 73 pence, as the British government prepares for its transfer into full private ownership. The banking index climbed 2.4 percent, its biggest daily rise since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, hit by profit-taking in the real estate and construction sectors as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day and a decision on the country's Olympic bid. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,942.11 by mid-morning after advancing 0.1 percent to 14,064.82 on Thursday. It rose 5.1 percent over the past four trading days. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could end their best week in a year on a muted note on Friday as investors mark time ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day that may lead the Federal Reserve to start cutting back stimulus later this month. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.2 percent at 22,597.97 points, its highest closing level since May 28. The benchmark is on track for its biggest weekly gain in a year, now up 4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar held firm near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday after solid U.S. economic data sharpened expectations the upcoming crucial jobs report might make a reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus a done deal. In contrast, the euro was soft after the head of the European Central Bank struck a cautious assessment on budding signs of an economic recovery in the euro zone, saying the bank is ready to cut rates and inject liquidity. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes touched 3 percent late in the afternoon session on Thursday, the first time yields have reached that level since July 2011. As speculation has increased that the Federal Reserve will soon pull back on its $85 billion per month asset buying program, yields have soared, hitting a series of multi-year highs. Solid economic data on Thursday reinforced views that the Fed could start slowing its quantitative easing program as soon as its Sept. 17-18 meeting. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held near a 2-week low on Friday and was heading for its second week of losses, hurt by growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind down its massive bond buying programme. Gold had added $1.98 to $1,368.97 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after hitting a low of $1,364.91 on Thursday - its weakest since August 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Friday and is on track to post a weekly gain for the first week in three after solid U.S. data added to the case that a global recovery is gaining steam, although a robust dollar capped gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,132 a tonne by 0003 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday as bullish U.S. economic data and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories implied increasing demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. Gains were tempered by concerns that the strong economic indicators could move the Federal Reserve closer to unwinding its massive stimulus program that has boosted commodities prices. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)