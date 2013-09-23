----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15451.09 -185.46 -1.19 S&P 500 1709.91 -12.43 -0.72 FTSE 6596.43 -28.96 -0.44 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 469.99 0.75 0.16 Nikkei 14742.42 -23.76 -0.16 Euro 1.3522 1.3522 Japanese Yen 99.11 99.3 U.S. Crude 104.69 -0.06 Brent 109.16 -0.06 Gold 1320.24 1324.99 Silver 21.42 21.79 Copper-LME 7180.5 -99.5 -1.37 UST 10-YR 97.96875 2.7356 UST 30-YR 97.546875 3.764 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors puzzled over the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its stimulus measures as they heard opposing viewpoints from top Fed officials. Despite lower closes in the past two sessions, the major stock indexes ended higher for the week. The Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday, with Tate & Lyle falling on short-term earnings worries and the broader index flagging after the previous session's big rise. Traders attributed Tate & Lyle's 2.2 percent fall to a note from Credit Suisse cutting the sweetner-maker to "neutral" from "outperform", citing short-term hurdles. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent on Friday, stepping back from two-month highs as investors locked in profits on recent gainers before a long weekend. The benchmark Nikkei shed 23.76 points to 14,742.42, after rising to as high as 14,816.65, its highest intra-day level since July 23. For the week, the market rose 2.3 percent to log its third straight week of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Exchange said trading in the securities and derivatives markets will resume from 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Monday after authorities lowered the typhoon signal. Trading in the morning session was cancelled while the typhoon signal remained at 8, the third-highest level, at 9 a.m. The Hong Kong Observatory downgraded its typhoon advisory to Number 3 at 9.20 a.m. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar held off a seven-month trough in Asia on Monday, having found a bit of support after a top Federal Reserve official suggested there is a chance the central bank may scale back stimulus next month. The euro, meanwhile, failed to gain much momentum after a general election in Germany left Angela Merkel's conservatives just short of votes needed to rule on their own. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as investors adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to tighten monetary policy until the economy looked more robust. A modest pullback in stocks also supported safe-haven U.S. debt. Bonds edged higher after a brief period of volatility that ensued immediately after the Fed decided on Wednesday against trimming its large-scale asset purchases, confounding market expectations of a reduction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Monday after sliding sharply in the previous session on fresh fears the United States could taper its massive economic stimulus sooner rather than later. Spot gold had risen 0.09 percent to $1,326.19 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after a near 3-percent drop on Friday. The fall all but erased the 4.5-percent climb posted last Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue its bond-buying programme for now. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slid 1.3 percent on Monday, falling for a second straight session and moving further from four-week highs on worries over rising global supply. The decline came despite upbeat manufacturing data from China, which accounts for 40 percent of international copper consumption. Growth in China's factory sector accelerated to a six-month high in September, a preliminary survey showed on Monday, adding to recent signs of a tentative turnaround in the world's second-largest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose on Friday and front-month U.S. crude fell heading into expiry as traders took profits on the spread between the two contracts. October U.S. crude, which expired at the close of trade, saw the biggest move on the day, with the selloff steepening toward the close of trade. The spread between the October and November contracts narrowed nearly 70 cents on the day, ending with the November contract holding a 15 cent premium to the nearby month. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)