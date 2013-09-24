----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15401.38 -49.71 -0.32
S&P 500 1701.84 -8.07 -0.47
FTSE 6557.37 -39.06 -0.59
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 465.23 -4.35 -0.93
Nikkei 14639.15 -103.27 -0.7
Euro 1.3492 1.3492
Japanese Yen 98.76 98.82
U.S. Crude 103.39 -0.2
Brent 108.05 -0.11
Gold 1326.04 1321.54
Silver 21.78 21.6
Copper-LME 7217.25 -27.75 -0.38
UST 10-YR 98.3125 2.6953
UST 30-YR 98.28125 3.7215
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined for a third straight session
on Monday as Federal Reserve officials suggested the Fed could
still begin scaling back its stimulus later this year.
A looming political deadline in Washington added to pressure
on the market, where losses over the past three sessions have
erased the S&P 500's 1.2 percent gain last Wednesday when the
Fed decided against reducing its economic stimulus measures.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led down
by banks on uncertainty over the timing for an expected scaling
back of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus.
Aberdeen Asset Management, among the top risers
earlier on Monday after saying it expected to meet profit
forecasts, pared back its gains to trade up 0.3 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average eased on Tuesday,
tracking a fall on Wall Street after Federal Reserve officials
suggested the U.S. central bank could still begin scaling back
its monetary stimulus later this year.
Bellwether exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.8 percent, Honda Motor Co shedding
0.5 percent and Sony Corp dropping 2.3 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares sank further from a near
eight-month high on Tuesday as investors took profits from last
week's strong gains after comments from top U.S. Federal Reserve
officials aggravated uncertainty on the timing of its stimulus
reduction.
Mainland Chinese markets underperformed most of Asia after a
report in official media reignited fears that a nation-wide
property tax is back on the table, putting growth-sensitive
counters on the defensive.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday
after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to do more
to keep market rates down, while dovish comments from an
influential Federal Reserve official kept the dollar on a leash.
The euro traded at $1.3493, having slipped 0.2
percent on Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank
was prepared to inject more liquidity to keep money-market rates
from rising to levels that could hurt the economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday as
stocks declined and after an influential Federal Reserve
official said the central bank still needs to push hard against
threats to the economic recovery.
Gains were limited before this week's supply of new debt.
The Treasury will sell a total of $97 billion in two, five, and
seven-year notes.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Tuesday following three
days of losses, but gains were limited on uncertainty over when
the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus
measures.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,327.46 an ounce by
0018 GMT, while silver gained nearly 1 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Tuesday as the
prospect of rising supply overshadowed a brightening outlook for
demand, with data this week showing a flood of European and
Chinese manufacturing orders in September.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.38 percent to $7,222.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT, extending
losses of less than half a percent from the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic shed
more than $1 per barrel on Monday despite upbeat economic data
from China and Europe, as higher crude output from Iraq and a
possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations boosted the supply outlook.
Oil prices plummeted last week as Libya's production
recovered to nearly 40 percent of pre-war capacity after
protesters agreed to reopen major western fields, and as fears
of U.S.-led military action against Syria faded.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)