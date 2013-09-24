----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15401.38 -49.71 -0.32 S&P 500 1701.84 -8.07 -0.47 FTSE 6557.37 -39.06 -0.59 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 465.23 -4.35 -0.93 Nikkei 14639.15 -103.27 -0.7 Euro 1.3492 1.3492 Japanese Yen 98.76 98.82 U.S. Crude 103.39 -0.2 Brent 108.05 -0.11 Gold 1326.04 1321.54 Silver 21.78 21.6 Copper-LME 7217.25 -27.75 -0.38 UST 10-YR 98.3125 2.6953 UST 30-YR 98.28125 3.7215 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined for a third straight session on Monday as Federal Reserve officials suggested the Fed could still begin scaling back its stimulus later this year. A looming political deadline in Washington added to pressure on the market, where losses over the past three sessions have erased the S&P 500's 1.2 percent gain last Wednesday when the Fed decided against reducing its economic stimulus measures. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led down by banks on uncertainty over the timing for an expected scaling back of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus. Aberdeen Asset Management, among the top risers earlier on Monday after saying it expected to meet profit forecasts, pared back its gains to trade up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average eased on Tuesday, tracking a fall on Wall Street after Federal Reserve officials suggested the U.S. central bank could still begin scaling back its monetary stimulus later this year. Bellwether exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 0.8 percent, Honda Motor Co shedding 0.5 percent and Sony Corp dropping 2.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares sank further from a near eight-month high on Tuesday as investors took profits from last week's strong gains after comments from top U.S. Federal Reserve officials aggravated uncertainty on the timing of its stimulus reduction. Mainland Chinese markets underperformed most of Asia after a report in official media reignited fears that a nation-wide property tax is back on the table, putting growth-sensitive counters on the defensive. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to do more to keep market rates down, while dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official kept the dollar on a leash. The euro traded at $1.3493, having slipped 0.2 percent on Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was prepared to inject more liquidity to keep money-market rates from rising to levels that could hurt the economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday as stocks declined and after an influential Federal Reserve official said the central bank still needs to push hard against threats to the economic recovery. Gains were limited before this week's supply of new debt. The Treasury will sell a total of $97 billion in two, five, and seven-year notes. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Tuesday following three days of losses, but gains were limited on uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus measures. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,327.46 an ounce by 0018 GMT, while silver gained nearly 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Tuesday as the prospect of rising supply overshadowed a brightening outlook for demand, with data this week showing a flood of European and Chinese manufacturing orders in September. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.38 percent to $7,222.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT, extending losses of less than half a percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic shed more than $1 per barrel on Monday despite upbeat economic data from China and Europe, as higher crude output from Iraq and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations boosted the supply outlook. Oil prices plummeted last week as Libya's production recovered to nearly 40 percent of pre-war capacity after protesters agreed to reopen major western fields, and as fears of U.S.-led military action against Syria faded. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)