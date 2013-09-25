----------------------(0834 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15334.59 -66.79 -0.43 S&P 500 1697.42 -4.42 -0.26 FTSE 6571.46 14.09 0.21 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 466.61 0.19 0.04 Nikkei 14674.65 -57.96 -0.39 Euro 1.3473 1.3472 Japanese Yen 98.59 98.71 U.S. Crude 103.28 0.15 Brent 108.8 0.16 Gold 1325.31 1322.59 Silver 21.74 21.68 Copper-LME 7169.25 22.25 0.31 UST 10-YR 98.609375 2.6607 UST 30-YR 99.1875 3.6716 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor caution. Though uncertainty remains over the Federal Reserve's intentions to scale back its stimulus since the central bank's decision last week to leave its current program unchanged, some of the focus for now has turned to Capitol Hill. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index halted a two-day slide on Tuesday but a selloff in cruise operator Carnival Corp and uncertainty about the U.S. fiscal outlook curbed investors' appetite. Shares in Carnival fell 5.6 percent in volume nearly four times its average for the past three months after it warned about a possible loss for the current quarter and posted a 30 percent fall in its third-quarter profit. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average eased for a second day on Wednesday morning on the back of weakness in Wall Street, but the pullback was contained by a sharp jump in Tokyo Electron Ltd shares on news of a $7 billion-plus takeover of the tech company by Applied Materials Inc. The market was tentative from the start as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown soured the mood. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may see a third straight daily loss on Wednesday, with turnover expected to be subdued by uncertainty over U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, with a U.S. government shutdown looking likelier. A trio of Tea Party-backed Republican U.S. senators threatening to stall a bill to fund the U.S. government ran into a wall of resistance Monday from top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but the trio may yet manage to sabotage the funding bill. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro was on the defensive on Wednesday following weaker-than-expected German sentiment data, while worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown underpinned the yen against the dollar. Traders, wrong-footed by last week's shock decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its bond-buying stimulus intact, also remain cautious and on data-watch mode as they consider for how long the U.S. central bank could hold off from tapering. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday for the third straight session after weaker economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will not scale back stimulus in the near term. The bond market extended its bullish momentum sparked by last week's Fed decision to maintain its current $85-billion-a-month bond buying. Fewer asset purchases would hurt bond prices and drive yields higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range early on Wednesday amid lingering uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus and lacklustre physical demand. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,324.26 an ounce by 0018 GMT, extending slight gains from the day before after three days of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Wednesday, snapping three sessions of losses as steady buying from top consumer China buoyed prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.17 percent to $7,160 a tonne by 0119 GMT, after dropping 1.4 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose on Tuesday in spread trading that widened the international benchmark's premium to U.S. crude, as market players focused on easing tensions between Iran and the West. Brent trading was choppy, edging between small losses and gains throughout the day while front-month U.S. crude fell, pushing Brent's premium out by nearly $1 to a high of $5.56 a barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)