----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15273.26 -61.33 -0.4 S&P 500 1692.77 -4.65 -0.27 FTSE 6551.53 -19.93 -0.3 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.81 -1.5 -0.32 Nikkei 14670.51 49.98 0.34 Euro 1.3517 1.3525 Japanese Yen 98.92 98.42 U.S. Crude 102.37 -0.29 Brent 108.23 -0.09 Gold 1330.09 1332.99 Silver 21.66 21.75 Copper-LME 7176.75 -20.75 -0.29 UST 10-YR 98.8125 2.6371 UST 30-YR 99.03125 3.6803 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and the S&P 500 put in a fifth day of losses, its longest losing streak since the end of 2012, on jitters funding for the federal government would run out and after a drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores. Investors worried about two looming Washington deadlines: before Oct. 1 Congress needs to pass stop-gap funding for federal agencies and by Oct. 17 it must raise the federal borrowing limit to avoid a debt default by the United States. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday, led down by Carnival after a profit warning triggered downgrades, while Centrica and SSE fell after the opposition Labour Party talked of an energy price freeze. Carnival slid 6.7 percent to 2,098.26 pence, the FTSE 100's top faller for the second session in a row, after Tuesday's warning of a possible loss prompted Morgan Stanley to downgrade the cruise operator to 'underweight'. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.46 percent at 14,553.06 on Thursday, while the broader Topix shed 0.84 percent to 1,200.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses as political wrangling in Washington over funding for federal agencies risked a U.S. government shutdown. A steep drop in Wal-Mart shares could also weigh on Li & Fung. Investors worried about two looming Washington deadlines. Congress needs to pass stop-gap funding for federal agencies by Oct. 1 and it must by Oct. 17 raise the federal borrowing limit to avoid a U.S. debt default. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar struggled to make any headway in Asia on Thursday, having lost ground overnight as the United States made little progress in averting a government shutdown next week or on raising the limit on its borrowing. Further weighing on the dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slipped on the back of disappointing data that supported the outlook for accommodative monetary policy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth straight session after data on housing and durable goods orders supported the outlook for accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Weakness in stocks, on concerns about the lack of progress in Washington over budget issues and a drop in Wal-Mart shares, also lifted safe-haven government debt prices. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady early on Thursday, maintaining gains made in the previous session as uncertainty over the U.S. debt ceiling prompted safe-haven buying of the metal. Spot gold was nearly flat, easing 0.06 percent to $1,332.14 an ounce by 0017 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday, but resurfacing worries over a U.S. federal debt default and a dimming outlook for copper demand ahead of a week-long holiday in top consumer China dragged on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.25 percent to $7,176 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring small gains from the previous session when it closed up by less than 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as comments from the Iranian foreign minister revived hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear program could see progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories posted a large build. A report that Iran's foreign minister wanted a "jump-start" to negotiations sent Brent tumbling. Earlier, Brent climbed as market participants expressed disappointment that U.S. and Iranian leaders failed to meet or shake hands at the United Nations on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)