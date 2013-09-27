----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15328.3 55.04 0.36 S&P 500 1698.67 5.9 0.35 FTSE 6565.59 14.06 0.21 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 466.14 0.47 0.1 Nikkei 14776.18 -22.94 -0.16 Euro 1.3484 1.3488 Japanese Yen 98.77 98.97 U.S. Crude 102.69 -0.34 Brent 109.06 -0.15 Gold 1324.54 1323.09 Silver 21.62 21.67 Copper-LME 7270.25 19.25 0.27 UST 10-YR 98.59375 2.6626 UST 30-YR 98.515625 3.7092 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Dow snapped five-day losing streaks on Thursday on positive job market data but gains were limited as investors worried if Washington lawmakers would pass bills to avoid a government shutdown and possible U.S. debt default on time. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped last week near a six-year low, the Labor Department said, which could bode well for employers adding workers to their payrolls. Other data on housing and consumer prices were less positive signs of the recovery. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday, with a rise in metals prices on improving seasonal demand from China, the world's biggest consumer of industrial metals, helping mining stocks. The UK mining index rose 0.6 percent, the best sectoral performer, after copper and zinc rose more than 1 percent on signs of strengthening confidence in the Chinese economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy conditions on Friday morning as the market turned its focus to the government's growth strategy and tax plans next week, while strong consumer inflation data had little impact. The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 14,792.38 in mid-morning trade after opening a tad higher. The index is on track to add 0.2 percent this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may struggle to make headway on Friday, likely hamstrung by worries over a budget impasse in the United States and ongoing uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. China will allow banks to price loans based on market-based benchmark rates and will allow banks to launch certificates of deposit soon, the central bank said on Thursday. No time frame was given. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 percent at 23,125 points, hovering in the same range for a third day. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in Asia on Friday but was on track to end the week flat, hampered by the threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air and lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. The dollar index last traded at 80.541, having risen 0.3 percent on Thursday thanks in part to a report showing fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, reversing some of their recent gains, after new jobless claims dropped and stock markets edged higher. The bond market had rallied since the Federal Reserve last week decided to put off unwinding monetary accommodation until it had more confidence in the sustainability of the recovery. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a second session on Friday and was on track for its fifth weekly drop, hit by persistent uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus outlook. Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,320.79 an ounce by 0025 GMT, bringing the week's losses to 0.3 percent. The metal has fallen over 5 percent in as many weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday but was set for its second weekly loss in three as worries over U.S. fiscal policy clouded the outlook for investors. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down to $7,229 a tonne by 0105 GMT, from the previous session when it logged gains of 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices firmed on Thursday in light trading, despite easing political worries and an improving supply picture, as traders sought bargains after sharp losses earlier this month. Despite a strong run toward the end of the session, both Brent and U.S. crudes are still down over 4 percent in September. Both have shed nearly $8 from peaks earlier in the month as fears have faded about conflict in the Middle East. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)