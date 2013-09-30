----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15258.24 -70.06 -0.46 S&P 500 1691.75 -6.92 -0.41 FTSE 6512.66 -52.93 -0.81 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 460.73 -5.01 -1.08 Nikkei 14505.73 -254.34 -1.72 Euro 1.3499 1.3521 Japanese Yen 97.8 98.24 U.S. Crude 101.62 -1.25 Brent 107.8 -0.83 Gold 1339.14 1335.71 Silver 21.68 21.73 Copper-LME 7275.5 -24.5 -0.34 UST 10-YR 99.15625 2.5972 UST 30-YR 99.203125 3.6716 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday as a last-minute deal to resolve the budget battle in Washington appeared less likely, making a government shutdown more likely. Such a shutdown is expected to impact markets by injecting massive amounts of uncertainty into all asset classes. If a deal is reached quickly, that might allow markets to recover, but a prolonged shutdown could have significant implications for economic growth and consumer confidence. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Housebuilder Persimmon led Britain's FTSE lower on Friday on the prospect of less stimulus from the Bank of England and signs that politicians are fearful of a property bubble. Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne has asked the BoE to play a bigger role in ensuring that his controversial "Help to Buy" housing programme does not cause a new property boom. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed more than 2 percent on Monday morning as blue-chip exporters and financials lost ground after concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown and Italy's political crisis sent the dollar to a one-month low against the yen. The benchmark Nikkei was down 2.1 percent, or 315.34 points, at 14,444.73 in midmorning trade, on track for its biggest one-day fall since Aug. 20. But it is still up 8 percent this month, heading for its first monthly gain in five months. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end the third quarter on a softer note on Monday ahead of a long holiday week in the mainland, while investors awaited a private survey on September factory activity in China due later in the day. The flash HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) is due at 0145 GMT, while China's official PMI is expected on Tuesday, when markets in both the mainland and Hong Kong are shut for the National Day holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro fell in Asia on Monday with Italy in the grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors sold the dollar as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in Washington loomed large. The Swiss franc, the yen and the British pound all benefited as a result, while soft Chinese economic data undermined the risk-sensitive Australian dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, driven by safe-haven demand on concerns about the implications of a possible U.S. government shutdown. Washington braced for a partial shutdown on Tuesday as Congress struggled to pass an emergency spending bill that Republicans want to use to achieve Tea Party-backed goals, such as defunding the new healthcare reform law. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains into a second session on Monday as a possible U.S. government shutdown weakened the dollar and prompted safe-haven buying of the metal. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,341.31 an ounce by 0018 GMT, adding to a 1 percent gain on Friday. However, gold is still headed for a near 4 percent loss for the month - after two monthly gains - on fears of a U.S. stimulus tapering. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper eased on Monday, with some investors shunning risk as a shutdown of U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, although the metal was on track for its biggest quarterly gain since March 2012 due to steadying global growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.37 percent to $7,273 a tonne by 0120 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell on Friday as tensions eased between the United States and Iran, culminating in the first phone call between the two countries' presidents since 1979 and a pledge to work swiftly toward an agreement on Iran's nuclear program. U.S. President Barack Obama said there was a "unique opportunity" to make progress on longstanding tension around Iran's nuclear program, which has led to western sanctions against the country that have curtailed its oil exports. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)