LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15129.67 -128.57 -0.84
S&P 500 1681.55 -10.2 -0.6
FTSE 6462.22 -50.44 -0.77
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 460.37 1.06 0.23
Nikkei 14627.66 171.86 1.19
Euro 1.3534 1.3524
Japanese Yen 98.29 98.21
U.S. Crude 102 -0.33
Brent 108.03 -0.34
Gold 1328.31 1326.94
Silver 21.69 21.64
Copper-LME 7295.5 -6.5 -0.09
UST 10-YR 98.8125 2.6372
UST 30-YR 98.578125 3.7065
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just
hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a federal
government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with
solid monthly gains.
Losses were broad across the board and the decline
accelerated in late trading but the benchmark S&P 500 index
still ended up 3 percent for the month and 4.7 percent for the
quarter. The Nasdaq jumped more than 10 percent for the quarter,
its biggest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2012.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, with
miners hit by weak data from top metals consumer China and with
political jitters in Italy and the United States hurting broad
investor sentiment.
Fresnillo and Glencore Xstrata lost over 2
percent after Chinese data unexpectedly pointed to a
near-stagnation of private sector factory activity.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rebounded more than 1 percent
on Tuesday morning after strong corporate sentiment data
reinforced expectations that the prime minister will go ahead
with a fiscal reform plan and offer stimulus to mitigate the
impact on economy.
Sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved more
than expected to a nearly six-year high, the Bank of Japan's
quarterly "tankan" survey showed before the market
open.
HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on
Tuesday, October 1 for China's National Day holiday, and will
resume trading on Wednesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar firmed against a basket of other
major currencies as well as the yen on Tuesday as investors kept
a close eye on Washington ahead of a midnight deadline after
which much of U.S. government could begin to shut down.
The standoff comes a few weeks ahead of the next political
battle to raise the federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to do the latter by mid-October could result in a
historic U.S. debt default that would threaten the world's
biggest economy and reverberate around the globe.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Monday,
leaving yields just above their lowest levels in seven weeks,
aided by safe-haven bids on worries about a partial government
shutdown.
The U.S. Congress, still in partisan deadlock on Monday over
Republican efforts to halt President Barack Obama's healthcare
reforms, was on the verge of shutting down most of the U.S.
government starting on Tuesday morning.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday, after posting its
best quarter in a year, as the U.S. government was on the brink
of shutdown over failure to agree on a spending bill.
Spot gold had risen 0.05 percent to $1,327.55 an
ounce by 0012 GMT. The metal fell 0.6 percent in the previous
session as it failed to garner sufficient safe-haven bids
despite a weaker dollar.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was barely changed on Tuesday
after China factory data showed growth slowed more than expected
in September and as a week-long holiday there got underway,
while a funding deadlock in the United States kept traders on
edge.
China's manufacturing growth edged up only slightly in
September, with its official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
below expectations and adding to worries that its economic
recovery has foundered.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on
Monday but pared losses late in the day as traders bought
contracts to square short positions as the third quarter ended
and as the likelihood of an imminent U.S. government shutdown
remained uncertain.
The Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-led House of
Representatives could not come to terms on an agreement to end a
stalemate on how to fund the U.S. government beyond Monday.
