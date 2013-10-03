----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15133.14 -58.56 -0.39
S&P 500 1693.87 -1.13 -0.07
FTSE 6437.5 -22.51 -0.35
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 465.96 3.72 0.8
Nikkei 14153.75 -16.74 -0.12
Euro 1.3605 1.3576
Japanese Yen 97.66 97.33
U.S. Crude 103.7 -0.4
Brent 108.91 -0.28
Gold 1311.79 1314.64
Silver 21.69 21.71
Copper-LME 7273.25 -5.75 -0.08
UST 10-YR 98.90625 2.6264
UST 30-YR 98.578125 3.7057
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, the second
day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, as political
wrangling in Washington raised investor concerns that the
stoppage could be prolonged.
Adding to worries, a report showed private employers added
fewer-than-expected jobs in September. Investors were looking
for more guidance from this data because Friday's broader
government payrolls report will be delayed if no deal on the
budget is reached by then.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a three-month
low on Wednesday, with retailers bruised by a weak trading
update from Tesco, while broader sentiment was weighed
down by concerns over the U.S. government shutdown.
The FTSE 100 index fell as low as 6,386.18 points,
its lowest since July, as investors fretted about the continued
partial shutdown of the U.S. government and whether politicians
will reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling this month
to avoid a sovereign default.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average was mostly flat on
Thursday morning, struggling to gain momentum as investors
fretted about the U.S. government shutdown and agenda for
raising the debt ceiling.
A report also showed that U.S. private employers had added
fewer jobs than expected in September.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start slightly weaker on
Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown drags on, keeping the
mood subdued with investors reluctant to take on fresh
positions.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in
Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on,
while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful
but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro.
The common currency rose as high as $1.3608, a level
not seen since early February, after Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in parliament as Silvio
Berlusconi backtracked on threats to bring down the government.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as
uncertainty about a protracted government shutdown and data
suggesting sub-par job growth rekindled investor appetite for
bonds and supported the view the Federal Reserve will not reduce
stimulus in the near future.
Investors also worried whether U.S. politicians can agree to
increase the statutory $16.7 trillion borrowing cap in time to
avert a default, which traders fear would cause market chaos.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to sharp gains from the previous
session in early Asian trading on Thursday as weak U.S. economic
data and a government shutdown raised hopes the Federal Reserve
would stick to its bullion-friendly stimulus for longer.
Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,312.66 an ounce
by 0017 GMT, after gaining 2.2 percent the day before.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures dropped for a second
session out of three on Thursday, with commodity prices under
pressure after the U.S. government shutdown.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
eased 0.2 percent to $7,267.25 a tonne by 0045 GMT. The metal
touched a one-week low of $7,142 on Wednesday before recovering
to settle 1.1 percent higher.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent futures slipped below $109 a barrel on
Thursday, after posting their biggest gain in two weeks in the
previous session, on worries a prolonged U.S. government
shutdown would hurt demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
Oil was also under pressure from a surprise surge in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)