----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14996.48 -136.66 -0.9 S&P 500 1678.66 -15.21 -0.9 FTSE 6449.04 11.54 0.18 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 466.18 -0.72 -0.15 Nikkei 14095.58 -61.67 -0.44 Euro 1.3624 1.3617 Japanese Yen 97.25 97.24 U.S. Crude 103.21 -0.1 Brent 108.9 -0.1 Gold 1314.81 1316.69 Silver 21.53 21.58 Copper-LME 7184 -1 -0.01 UST 10-YR 98.921875 2.6246 UST 30-YR 98.296875 3.7215 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that a budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with much more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit. The standoff between congressional Democrats and Republicans to pass an emergency funding bill, which has led to a third day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, continued with little sign of progress toward a solution. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - The FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight BP which won a rare legal battle related to its oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, but ongoing U.S. government shutdown uncertainty sapped momentum. Energy firm BP - the UK's fifth biggest company by market capitalisation - rose 1.1 percent after it won a legal reprieve in a settlement related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, potentially sparing it billions of dollars of extra costs. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-month low on Friday morning as a lack of progress in the U.S. budget standoff raised concerns the crisis will drag on until the next important deadline in mid-October to raise the federal debt ceiling. Investors are focusing on upcoming corporate earnings after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic stimulus announced earlier this week failed to provide an additional boost to the market. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares had their biggest gain in two weeks on Thursday, lifted by the Macau casino and Chinese consumer sectors on hopes that stronger Chinese visitor numbers in the Golden Week holiday will enhance revenue. The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 23,214.4 points, its biggest daily gain since Sept. 19. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month lows. The common currency last traded at $1.3630 after stretching as far as $1.3646, a level not seen since early February when it scaled this year's peak of $1.3711. It has risen 0.8 percent on the dollar so far this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Short-term U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday, as a partial U.S. government shutdown fanned fears that lawmakers would not raise the debt ceiling before a mid-October deadline, which could wreak havoc in funding markets. The shutdown, in its third day, modestly boosted the price of longer-dated yields, but increases in the yield on one-month bills, along with rising costs to insure against a U.S. debt default, showed that concerns about the coming deadline are growing. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold is set for its worst weekly performance in three weeks but declines have been kept in check by a partial U.S. government shutdown that threatens to hurt economic growth, increasing bullion's safe-haven appeal. The metal's 1.5 percent loss for the week so far was largely due to a single massive Comex sell order on Tuesday that sent prices below $1,300 an ounce, but it quickly recovered as the budget impasse in Washington dragged on. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Friday, but was set for its biggest weekly loss in five weeks as worries about U.S. fiscal stability tarnished the outlook for demand, while top consumer China remained on holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.1 percent to $7,182 a tonne by 0122 GMT, adding to losses from the previous session when it fell 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil settled lower on Thursday, despite the threat from a storm brewing in the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico, as investors worried the U.S. government shutdown could cut energy demand in the world's largest oil consumer. Oil fell by more than one percent minutes after the market settled on reports that gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)