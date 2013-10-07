----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15072.58 76.1 0.51
S&P 500 1690.5 11.84 0.71
FTSE 6453.88 4.84 0.08
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.28 -2.8 -0.6
Nikkei 13874.02 -150.29 -1.07
Euro 1.3567 1.3557
Japanese Yen 97.1 97.46
U.S. Crude 103.32 -0.52
Brent 109.11 -0.35
Gold 1312.1 1310.61
Silver 21.67 21.65
Copper-LME 7251 -9 -0.12
UST 10-YR 98.859375 2.6319
UST 30-YR 98.390625 3.7171
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - US S&P 500 E-mini futures dropped Sunday
evening, suggesting a weak open for U.S. stocks on Monday, after
a weekend where little progress was seen in either resolving the
budget dispute or raising the debt ceiling.
S&P E-mini futures dropped 8.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to
1684 in electronic trading Sunday, suggesting a drop at the open
on Monday morning, though futures pared losses after an initial
decline when trading opened at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT).
LONDON - A lethargic FTSE 100 dragged its heels on Friday as
investors waited for U.S. politicians to resolve a budget
dispute which continues to hit stocks with large earnings
exposure to the country.
Volumes were anemic as investors chose to steer clear of the
market due to the Congressional stalemate over the U.S. budget,
which threatens growth in the world's largest economy.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average extended losses into a
fourth session on Monday after a weekend with little progress in
resolving the U.S. budget standoff left investors frustrated,
with U.S.-reliant exporters like Toyota Motor coming under
pressure.
The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 13,951.84 in midmorning
trade, after dropping 0.9 percent to a one-month closing low on
Friday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares will likely struggle on Monday
as investors fret over the lack of progress in resolving the
festering U.S. budget standoff.
Mainland Chinese markets will resume trading on Tuesday after
a week-long National Day holiday. Data for September money
supply and loan growth due from Tuesday will kickstart a fresh
batch of China economic data.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was on the back foot against the yen and
the Swiss franc in early Asian trade on Monday as the weekend
produced little progress in Washington over the U.S. budget
standoff, keeping the greenback stuck close to 8-month lows
against a basket of major currencies.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday that
there is "no way" Republican lawmakers will agree to a measure
to raise the debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein
in deficit spending.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Ultra short-term Treasury bill yields hovered
near 10-month highs on Friday as investors enter the weekend
with growing concerns about the possibility of a U.S. government
default.
As the first partial federal government shutdown in 17 years
hit a fourth day, traders continued to await hints the White
House and Congress might be coming closer to an agreement to
increase the government's $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing
limit before an Oct. 17 deadline.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up in early Asian trading on Monday
as the near-week long U.S. government shutdown raised fears
Congress may struggle to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, burnishing
bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,313.04 an
ounce by 0011 GMT. Platinum rose 0.5 percent as mine
strikes threatened to hurt supply.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper barely moved on Monday as a lack
of progress on resolving the U.S. fiscal standoff cooled demand
expectations, while top consumer China was absent for the last
day of its week-long break.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
barely changed at $7,255 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after gains of one
percent from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil eked out its first gain in three weeks as
half of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was offline
from an approaching storm.
Gains were capped as the budget standoff in the United States
continued and uncertainty about when it would end gripped the
market. Meanwhile, in the latest political wrangling, U.S. House
of Representatives Democrats worked on a manoeuvre that would
force a vote on legislation to fully reopen the federal
government immediately.
