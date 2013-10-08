----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14936.24 -136.34 -0.9 S&P 500 1676.12 -14.38 -0.85 FTSE 6437.28 -16.6 -0.26 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.13 -0.2 -0.04 Nikkei 13843.01 -10.31 -0.07 Euro 1.3566 1.3581 Japanese Yen 96.83 96.69 U.S. Crude 103.07 0.04 Brent 109.5 -0.18 Gold 1325.71 1321.29 Silver 22.34 22.31 Copper-LME 7243 -2 -0.03 UST 10-YR 98.96875 2.6192 UST 30-YR 98.890625 3.6882 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks of losses, as a lack of progress in ending the partial U.S. government shutdown or the debt-ceiling standoff kept investors nervous. The S&P 500 ended near its lows of the session in a volatile day and dropped for its 10th time in the past 13 sessions. The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, jumped 16 percent to its highest level since June. The VIX has gained for three weeks, up 48 percent over that period. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index fell on Monday, with broad sentiment bruised by political stalemate over the U.S. debt ceiling, and with luxury goods group Burberry hit by concerns over a slowdown in its sales in China. The U.S. government moved into a second week of shutdown, raising the risk that a compromise will not be reached in time to meet an Oct. 17 deadline for raising the debt ceiling and averting a potential sovereign default. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average declined for the fifth straight day to a five-week low on Tuesday morning, with a lack of progress in ending the U.S. government shutdown or the debt-ceiling standoff kept investors on edge. The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 13,808.69, its lowest level since Sept. 3, in midmorning trade, after shedding 4.4 percent in the past four sessions. The index is still up 33 percent this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Tuesday with retailers, transportation companies and Macau casino operators likely in focus after a spending boost during mainland China's just-ended holiday week. The HSBC China services purchasing managers index (PMI) for September is due at 0145 GMT. Data for September money supply and loan growth due from Tuesday will start a fresh batch of official China economic data. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The continuing U.S. fiscal standoff pushed the dollar to a fresh two-month low against the yen in early Asian trading on Tuesday and kept it under pressure against a basket of major currencies. Although a breakthrough still appeared elusive, a few hopeful signs emerged on Monday, with President Barack Obama saying he would accept a short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default. An influential Senator is also said to be floating a plan to cut federal spending and reform the U.S. tax code as part of a broader deal. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the lack of progress on ending a partial government shutdown heightened concerns about economic growth and a potential stalemate over raising the country's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. The government moved into the second week of a shutdown on Monday with no end in sight. Many U.S. economic data releases, including the monthly payrolls report scheduled for last Friday, have been delayed by the shutdown. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold added to gains on Tuesday and was hovering near a one-week high as the U.S. government shutdown entered its second week, moving closer to a deadline to raise the national debt ceiling and sending the dollar to near eight-month lows. Prices also found support from China, which reopened after a week-long National Day holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Tuesday as China returned from a week-long holiday, with traders cautious over the U.S. fiscal standoff that has eroded risk appetite and tarnished demand expectations for the metal. Copper prices have been trapped in a $7,000-$7,500 range since early August. Demand from copper product makers in China is heating up on pre-Christmas orders but the market is amply supplied. Risk aversion is also tainting investment demand for the metal, traders and analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic pared losses on Monday after a sharp drop in earlier trade, following a report that a key pipeline delivering crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, had resumed shipping after an earlier outage. Operations of the Seaway oil pipeline, through which crude oil flows from Cushing to Gulf Coast refineries, resumed after a brief shutdown, industry intelligence firm Genscape reported early on Monday. Cushing is the delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)