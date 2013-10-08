----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14936.24 -136.34 -0.9
S&P 500 1676.12 -14.38 -0.85
FTSE 6437.28 -16.6 -0.26
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.13 -0.2 -0.04
Nikkei 13843.01 -10.31 -0.07
Euro 1.3566 1.3581
Japanese Yen 96.83 96.69
U.S. Crude 103.07 0.04
Brent 109.5 -0.18
Gold 1325.71 1321.29
Silver 22.34 22.31
Copper-LME 7243 -2 -0.03
UST 10-YR 98.96875 2.6192
UST 30-YR 98.890625 3.6882
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks
of losses, as a lack of progress in ending the partial U.S.
government shutdown or the debt-ceiling standoff kept investors
nervous.
The S&P 500 ended near its lows of the session in a volatile
day and dropped for its 10th time in the past 13 sessions. The
CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety,
jumped 16 percent to its highest level since June. The VIX has
gained for three weeks, up 48 percent over that period.
For a full report, double click on
LONDON - Britain's main share index fell on Monday, with
broad sentiment bruised by political stalemate over the U.S.
debt ceiling, and with luxury goods group Burberry hit by
concerns over a slowdown in its sales in China.
The U.S. government moved into a second week of shutdown,
raising the risk that a compromise will not be reached in time
to meet an Oct. 17 deadline for raising the debt ceiling and
averting a potential sovereign default.
For a full report, double click on
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average declined for the fifth
straight day to a five-week low on Tuesday morning, with a lack
of progress in ending the U.S. government shutdown or the
debt-ceiling standoff kept investors on edge.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at
13,808.69, its lowest level since Sept. 3, in midmorning trade,
after shedding 4.4 percent in the past four sessions. The index
is still up 33 percent this year.
For a full report, double click on
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Tuesday
with retailers, transportation companies and Macau casino
operators likely in focus after a spending boost during mainland
China's just-ended holiday week.
The HSBC China services purchasing managers index (PMI) for
September is due at 0145 GMT. Data for September money supply
and loan growth due from Tuesday will start a fresh batch of
official China economic data.
For a full report, double click on
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The continuing U.S. fiscal standoff pushed the
dollar to a fresh two-month low against the yen in early Asian
trading on Tuesday and kept it under pressure against a basket
of major currencies.
Although a breakthrough still appeared elusive, a few hopeful
signs emerged on Monday, with President Barack Obama saying he
would accept a short-term increase in the nation's borrowing
authority to avoid a default. An influential Senator is also
said to be floating a plan to cut federal spending and reform
the U.S. tax code as part of a broader deal.
For a full report, double click on
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the lack
of progress on ending a partial government shutdown heightened
concerns about economic growth and a potential stalemate over
raising the country's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling.
The government moved into the second week of a shutdown on
Monday with no end in sight. Many U.S. economic
data releases, including the monthly payrolls report scheduled
for last Friday, have been delayed by the shutdown.
For a full report, double click on
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold added to gains on Tuesday and was hovering
near a one-week high as the U.S. government shutdown entered its
second week, moving closer to a deadline to raise the national
debt ceiling and sending the dollar to near eight-month lows.
Prices also found support from China, which reopened after a
week-long National Day holiday.
For a full report, double click on
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Tuesday as
China returned from a week-long holiday, with traders cautious
over the U.S. fiscal standoff that has eroded risk appetite and
tarnished demand expectations for the metal.
Copper prices have been trapped in a $7,000-$7,500 range
since early August. Demand from copper product makers in China
is heating up on pre-Christmas orders but the market is amply
supplied. Risk aversion is also tainting investment demand for
the metal, traders and analysts said.
For a full report, double click on
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic
pared losses on Monday after a sharp drop in earlier trade,
following a report that a key pipeline delivering crude oil from
Cushing, Oklahoma, had resumed shipping after an earlier outage.
Operations of the Seaway oil pipeline, through which crude
oil flows from Cushing to Gulf Coast refineries, resumed after a
brief shutdown, industry intelligence firm Genscape reported
early on Monday. Cushing is the delivery point for the U.S. oil
futures contract.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)