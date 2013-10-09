----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14776.53 -159.71 -1.07 S&P 500 1655.45 -20.67 -1.23 FTSE 6365.83 -71.45 -1.11 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 465.6 -1.3 -0.28 Nikkei 13955.54 60.93 0.44 Euro 1.3563 1.3571 Japanese Yen 97.27 96.86 U.S. Crude 103.47 -0.02 Brent 109.99 -0.17 Gold 1317.49 1318.3 Silver 22.29 22.25 Copper-LME 7213.25 -26.25 -0.36 UST 10-YR 98.8125 2.6375 UST 30-YR 98.5625 3.7074 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a White House official said U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central Bank. The gains in the S&P E-mini futures suggested a firmer open for U.S. stocks on Wednesday after the Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 1.2 percent on Tuesday as little progress was made to end political wrangling in Washington that could lead to a U.S. debt default. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to three-month lows on Tuesday as weak data and downbeat analyst comments hit retailers and the fiscal deadlock in the United States kept broader sentiment subdued. In contrast to buoyant recent British data, retail sales growth slowed for a second month in September, according to BRC numbers. Analyst notes on the sector were also downbeat, with Deutsche Bank cutting its full year earnings forecast for Marks & Spencer by 2 percent while Bernstein downgraded the stock to 'underperform'. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average erased early losses on Wednesday, moving away from a five-week low, but the mood stayed cautious as a lack of progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff weighed on investor confidence. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 13,918.49 in mid-morning trade. Earlier on Wednesday, it fell as far as 13,751.85, just above a five-week low of 13,748.94 hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start weaker on Wednesday, after the yield on one-month U.S. government debt hit a five-year high as investors prepared for a possible default by the world's largest economy. China is due to release September figures for money supply and loan growth by Oct. 15, kicking off a new batch of economic data. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar got some relief against the yen on Wednesday from news U.S. President Barack Obama has tapped dovish Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank, though the U.S. budget impasse kept the greenback near an eight-month trough against a basket of currencies. Obama will announce his selection of Yellen later on Wednesday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Yellen would replace Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term as head of the Fed expires on Jan. 31. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Tuesday, but losses were held in check by a liquidity bid inspired by stock market losses and an apparent lack of progress on resolving a partial government shutdown and lifting the U.S. debt ceiling. Two Treasury auctions with sharply contrasting results offered a bifocal view of the bond market. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Wednesday as the U.S. budget impasse dragged on for a second week and threatened to spill over to talks about raising the U.S. debt ceiling, boosting the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,320.44 an ounce by 0019 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Wednesday as a lack of progress on the U.S. fiscal deadlock eroded appetite for risk assets, while Chinese consumers were content to wait for lower prices. London copper is showing no sign of breaking out of the $7,000-$7,500 range it has held for the past two months, with swelling supply also dousing investor interest and quelling any urgency for consumers to stock up. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic gained on Tuesday as geopolitical risk crept back into the markets, even as the dollar index turned positive after a mid-morning phone call between U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. House Speaker John Boehner over the budget crisis. Obama urged Boehner to hold a simple vote to end the government shutdown and raise the nation's debt limit, saying international creditors look to Congress for reassurance about U.S. creditworthiness. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)