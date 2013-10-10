----------------------(0821 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14802.98 26.45 0.18 S&P 500 1656.4 0.95 0.06 FTSE 6337.91 -27.92 -0.44 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.1 -2.11 -0.45 Nikkei 14150.98 113.14 0.81 Euro 1.3497 1.3523 Japanese Yen 97.64 97.33 U.S. Crude 101.69 0.08 Brent 109.07 0.01 Gold 1303.26 1306.59 Silver 21.84 21.87 Copper-LME 7123.25 23.75 0.33 UST 10-YR 98.4375 2.6814 UST 30-YR 97.75 3.7516 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama invited both sides for talks about ending the government shutdown, now in its ninth day. Wall Street rebounded in the afternoon after the Nasdaq fell as much as 1 percent, with defensive sectors such as telecommunications and utilities rising on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell to a three-month low on Wednesday as a lack of major progress in resolving a U.S. budget stalemate hit the stock market. Although many investors still expect U.S. politicians to reach a deal eventually over the country's budget and debt ceiling, they see little progress for equity markets in October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed to a one-week high on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for progress in the U.S. fiscal standoff, as President Barack Obama invited Republicans and Democrats to search for a way to end the government shutdown and raise the debt limit. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,147.60 in midmorning trade after rising as high as 14,152.77 earlier, its highest since Oct. 3. The gain followed a 1 percent rise on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may stay range-bound on Thursday, as hopes of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff hung in the balance ahead of another meeting between Republican and Democrat policymakers. A batch of official China economic data could start to appear this week: September figures for money supply and loan growth are due by Oct. 15, trade data on Oct. 12, inflation on Oct. 14, with third quarter GDP due Oct. 18. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar regained some footing against major currencies on Thursday, as hopes grew of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff with Washington finally showing signs of pulling the world's biggest economy from the brink of an historic debt default. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen in early Asian trade to 97.53 yen, up about a full yen from two-month low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as the market remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected officials to reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and lift the U.S. debt ceiling. Markets took President Obama's widely expected nomination of Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to lead the Fed as a sign that the U.S. central bank would remain accommodative as it tries to foster economic activity and lower unemployment. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold dropped close to $1,300 an ounce on Thursday, as the dollar bounced from an eight-month low and on signs the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus measures this year. Spot gold had fallen 0.24 percent to $1,303.44 an ounce by 0014 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Thursday as signs of a thaw in the stalemate between U.S. political parties eased worries about the potential for economic meltdown, but the metal remained not far off three-week lows touched the session before. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to $7,126 a tonne by 0105 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when it fell 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Global oil prices sank on Wednesday, as the largest weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year weighed further on a market already concerned that Washington's budget impasse would curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed U.S. crude inventories shot up nearly 7 million barrels last week, their largest weekly gain since September 2012, well above forecasts by analysts of a 1.5 million barrel increase. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)