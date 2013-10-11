----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15126.07 323.09 2.18
S&P 500 1692.56 36.16 2.18
FTSE 6430.49 92.58 1.46
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 472.91 6.2 1.33
Nikkei 14381.11 186.4 1.31
Euro 1.3537 1.3519
Japanese Yen 98.52 98.15
U.S. Crude 102.76 -0.25
Brent 111.6 -0.2
Gold 1292.16 1285.57
Silver 21.67 21.62
Copper-LME 7165 20 0.28
UST 10-YR 98.4375 2.6814
UST 30-YR 98.203125 3.7268
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes posted their strongest
rally in more than nine months on Thursday after signs of
progress in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit.
The market rally left the S&P 500 less than 2 percent away
from its record closing high set three weeks ago, with traders
now focused on an earnings season that begins in earnest on
Friday with results from top banks JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
LONDON - Britain's top share index bounced off three-month
lows early on Thursday as signs of progress on ending the fiscal
stalemate in Washington buoyed sentiment, with banks in
particular leading the index higher.
Banks rose 2 percent, while financials, which
include banks, insurers and asset managers, added 31 points to
the FTSE 100 - a third of its rise.
TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average climbed more than 1 percent
to a 1-1/2-week high on Friday on hopes for progress in the
United States towards ending the fiscal standoff, with exporters
like Nikon Corp gaining as then yen pulled back from a recent
high.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent in midmorning
trade to 14,375.02, its highest level since Oct. 2. It was on
track for a 2.5 percent gain on the week.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end the week higher on
Friday, lifted by Wall Street gains on signs of a deal to avert
a possible U.S. default.
Republicans, who have not passed budget funding, on Thursday
offered a plan that would extend the U.S. government's borrowing
authority for several weeks, staving off a default that could
come as soon as Oct. 17.
While no deal emerged from a meeting at the White House, the
two sides said they would continue to talk.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar treaded water in early Asian trading on
Friday, holding just below two-week highs against major
currencies hit in the previous session on hopeful signals of
progress toward averting a possible U.S. debt default.
House leaders were huddled in House Speaker John Boehner's
office after presenting their plan for a short-term hike in the
debt limit to avoid a potential default to President Barack
Obama.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on Thursday after
strong demand for a 30-year Treasury bond sale erased most early
losses.
Meanwhile, the outlook for a deal on raising the U.S. debt
ceiling remained uncertain, giving the bond market little
direction.
Republicans said they would offer President Barack Obama a
short-term increase in the federal debt limit if he would agree
to negotiate with Republicans on a broad range of fiscal issues,
including funding to reopen the government..
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was heading for a second straight weekly
decline on Friday as its safe-haven appeal dimmed and the dollar
rebounded on signs that U.S. Congress was taking steps towards
resolving the budget impasse.
Spot gold rose 0.08 percent to $1,286.66 an ounce by
0019 GMT after dropping for three straight sessions. The metal
was headed for a 2 percent weekly loss - its sixth decline in
seven weeks.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday but was still
facing its biggest weekly loss in a month due to concern over
the U.S. fiscal deadlock, although signs of a possible
resolution may lend support.
Copper prices have drifted this week towards the lower end
of their two-month $7,000-$7,500 range but they could rebound if
a solution to the U.S. fiscal impasse is forthcoming, traders
and analysts said.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil prices jumped close to $3 per barrel
and ended with their largest gain in more than a month on
Thursday on growing hope for a deal to extend funding of the
U.S. government, and on concerns about supplies from Libya and
the Middle East.
Brent prices gained double that of U.S. oil prices. Traders
and brokers reported seeing a large selloff in the spread
between Brent, the global benchmark, and the U.S. oil futures
contract, which widened the prices between them to the most in
one month.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)