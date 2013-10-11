----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15126.07 323.09 2.18 S&P 500 1692.56 36.16 2.18 FTSE 6430.49 92.58 1.46 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 472.91 6.2 1.33 Nikkei 14381.11 186.4 1.31 Euro 1.3537 1.3519 Japanese Yen 98.52 98.15 U.S. Crude 102.76 -0.25 Brent 111.6 -0.2 Gold 1292.16 1285.57 Silver 21.67 21.62 Copper-LME 7165 20 0.28 UST 10-YR 98.4375 2.6814 UST 30-YR 98.203125 3.7268 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes posted their strongest rally in more than nine months on Thursday after signs of progress in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit. The market rally left the S&P 500 less than 2 percent away from its record closing high set three weeks ago, with traders now focused on an earnings season that begins in earnest on Friday with results from top banks JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index bounced off three-month lows early on Thursday as signs of progress on ending the fiscal stalemate in Washington buoyed sentiment, with banks in particular leading the index higher. Banks rose 2 percent, while financials, which include banks, insurers and asset managers, added 31 points to the FTSE 100 - a third of its rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average climbed more than 1 percent to a 1-1/2-week high on Friday on hopes for progress in the United States towards ending the fiscal standoff, with exporters like Nikon Corp gaining as then yen pulled back from a recent high. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent in midmorning trade to 14,375.02, its highest level since Oct. 2. It was on track for a 2.5 percent gain on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end the week higher on Friday, lifted by Wall Street gains on signs of a deal to avert a possible U.S. default. Republicans, who have not passed budget funding, on Thursday offered a plan that would extend the U.S. government's borrowing authority for several weeks, staving off a default that could come as soon as Oct. 17. While no deal emerged from a meeting at the White House, the two sides said they would continue to talk.  For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar treaded water in early Asian trading on Friday, holding just below two-week highs against major currencies hit in the previous session on hopeful signals of progress toward averting a possible U.S. debt default. House leaders were huddled in House Speaker John Boehner's office after presenting their plan for a short-term hike in the debt limit to avoid a potential default to President Barack Obama. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on Thursday after strong demand for a 30-year Treasury bond sale erased most early losses. Meanwhile, the outlook for a deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling remained uncertain, giving the bond market little direction. Republicans said they would offer President Barack Obama a short-term increase in the federal debt limit if he would agree to negotiate with Republicans on a broad range of fiscal issues, including funding to reopen the government.. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was heading for a second straight weekly decline on Friday as its safe-haven appeal dimmed and the dollar rebounded on signs that U.S. Congress was taking steps towards resolving the budget impasse. Spot gold rose 0.08 percent to $1,286.66 an ounce by 0019 GMT after dropping for three straight sessions. The metal was headed for a 2 percent weekly loss - its sixth decline in seven weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday but was still facing its biggest weekly loss in a month due to concern over the U.S. fiscal deadlock, although signs of a possible resolution may lend support. Copper prices have drifted this week towards the lower end of their two-month $7,000-$7,500 range but they could rebound if a solution to the U.S. fiscal impasse is forthcoming, traders and analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil prices jumped close to $3 per barrel and ended with their largest gain in more than a month on Thursday on growing hope for a deal to extend funding of the U.S. government, and on concerns about supplies from Libya and the Middle East. Brent prices gained double that of U.S. oil prices. Traders and brokers reported seeing a large selloff in the spread between Brent, the global benchmark, and the U.S. oil futures contract, which widened the prices between them to the most in one month. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)