EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger than previously thought. With Friday's advance, The Dow and S&P 500 recorded their fifth straight week of gains. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 index rose 0.5 percent. The Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index edged higher late on Friday as much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data suggested growth in the world's largest economy was gaining momentum. U.S. jobs growth unexpectedly accelerated in October as employers shrugged off a government shutdown. The readings for the previous two months were revised upwards in a sign of building momentum. (Full Story) For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.3 percent on Monday morning, rebounding from the previous session's selloff after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report put to bed any lingering concerns about the pace of economic recovery. U.S. employers took on 204,000 new employees last month, almost double the expected 125,000 and defying expectations that the partial U.S. government shutdown would hamper job growth For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, having staged a broad rally after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to scale back stimulus as early as next month. The dollar index last traded at 81.289, holding on to most of Friday's 0.6 percent gains after a closely watched report showed employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, soundly beating forecasts for 125,000 jobs. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its bond-purchase program aimed at stimulating the economy. Ten-year benchmark US10YT=RR note prices slid 1-10/32 while yields shot up to 2.75 percent from 2.60 percent on the outlook that the Fed could trim bond purchases sooner than March 2014. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Monday to trade near three-week lows after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report reignited fears the Federal Reserve could begin scaling back its support for the economy soon. Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2 percent to $1,286.19 an ounce by 0020 GMT. It lost 1.7 percent on Friday - the metal's biggest one-day drop in more than a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper steadied on Monday after last week logging its biggest weekly fall in two months, as a revival in U.S. jobs growth burnished hopes for recovery in the world's top economy and brightened the outlook for demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.3 percent to $7,184 a tonne by 0121 GMT, extending small gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as traders covered short positions going into the weekend and kept a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and Iran over its nuclear program and renewed violence in Libya. Six western nations and Iran were expected to iron out an agreement during a meeting in Geneva. This could ease sanctions against Iran, which have removed more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from world markets. Any increase in supply from the Islamic Republic could push oil prices sharply lower. For a full report, double click on