EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who told a Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's stimulus. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp led the blue chip Dow index higher. They rose 2.2 percent to $95.27 a day after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a new $3.45 billion stake in the second-largest U.S. company by market value, behind only Apple Inc . For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Friday, bolstered by the prospect of continued U.S. monetary stimulus and technical support, with energy stocks and miners posting the biggest gains. London's blue chip index gained 27.31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,693.44, after the Federal Reserve's chairman-designate Janet Yellen defended the bank's quantitative easing programme (QE), dispelling concerns about an early reduction of the asset purchases.. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose slightly to hold at six-month highs on Monday morning as investors scooped up financial shares after recent strong results, though recent outperformers like Toyota Motor Corp took a breather. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 15,224.04 after hitting a six-month high of 15,253.24 earlier in the session. The benchmark, which has held at six-month highs in the past few sessions, ramped up 7.7 percent last week to mark its best weekly rise in four years. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong touched a six-month high early on Monday, led by non-banking financial and consumer counters after Beijing promised the most sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades. At 0151 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 3.8 percent at 11,109.5 points, its highest since May 22. The MSCI China was up 3 percent and the Hang Seng Index up 2.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Major currencies got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after an uneventful weekend, with the yen pinned near a four-year trough on the euro as investors preferred to use the low yielding currency to fund riskier trades. Data on Friday showed currency speculators turned even more negative on the yen in the week ended Nov. 12, having held net short positions in the Japanese currency since late October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday after the fading of a rally sparked by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy. Safe-haven demand for government debt also suffered as major Wall Street stock indexes hit intraday record highs a day after Yellen's testimony at a Senate panel hearing on her nomination. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday but prices continued to hold near the $1,300 level amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to its easy monetary policy, burnishing the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,287.55 an ounce by 0027 GMT. Prices rose nearly 2 percent in the past three sessions, underpinned by expectations that the nominee to lead the U.S. Fed, Janet Yellen, would continue the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases in that role. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper prices edged lower on Monday after top consumer China unveiled weighty reform measures that offered little immediate support to demand for the metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.2 percent to $6,996 a tonne by 0114 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little changed. Copper prices have lost more than 3 percent in the past two weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be near on its nuclear program. Both Brent and U.S. oil prices fell earlier on the reports that a senior U.S. official said a deal with Iran on its nuclear program was "quite possible" next week when world powers meet in Geneva. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)