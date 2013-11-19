EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of 16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market. The Dow and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels with less than an hour to go in Monday's session. The Nasdaq, which had been down slightly for most of the day, fell 1.1 percent to a session low. Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, Icahn said he is "very cautious" on the stock market, saying he could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are fuelled more by low borrowing costs rather than the strength of management. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose slightly on Monday, lifted by a rally in Aberdeen Asset Management and ambitious economic reform plans in China, a key export market for some UK blue chips. Shares in Aberdeen jumped 14.7 percent, the biggest daily gain in five years, after it bought SWIP, Lloyds Banking Group's fund management arm, creating Europe's No. 1 listed standalone fund manager. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stepped back from six-month highs on Tuesday morning, with a bounce in the yen denting exporters while financials retreated after their recent earnings-led rally. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 15,082.35 in mid-morning trade, moving away from 15,273.61 hit on the previous day, the highest since May 23 when it reached a 5-1/2 year high of 15,942.60. The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,236.06.. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms. The greenback kept some distance from Monday's 12-day low against a basket of currencies, however, following a drop in Wall Street shares from record highs late Monday and optimistic comments on the U.S. economy from Fed officials. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its bond-buying program under new head Janet Yellen, though comments from another Fed speaker underscored the crossroads facing the central bank. Investors also shied away from riskier assets as the session wore on after activist investor Carl Icahn told Reuters he is "very cautious" on equities and that the market could easily have a "big drop." Markets see current Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen as dovish. She is expected to take the chairmanship from Ben Bernanke early next year. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold struggled on Tuesday to shake sharp losses from the previous session, hurt by stronger equities and fresh uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. stimulus. Spot gold was flat at $1,274.21 an ounce at 0022 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday. Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on Monday, adding weight to the notion that the central bank is getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slid to a three-month low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials flagged a brightening outlook for the world's top economy, fuelling expectations it may soon curb its commodity-friendly stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $6,933.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT. It earlier sunk to its weakest since Aug. 7 at $6,921 a tonne, extending losses of half a percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell on Monday, weighed down by expectations the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying program. Crude prices fell quickly in early afternoon activity after William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said he was "getting more hopeful" on prospects for U.S. economic recovery. In addition, Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, said improved economic and labour market conditions suggest the Fed should set a fixed dollar amount on its current bond-buying program and end the program when that amount is reached. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)