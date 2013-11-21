EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed the central bank could begin to scale back its stimulus program at one of its next few meetings. While Fed officials said such a move would happen only if economic conditions warranted it, some analysts said the minutes suggested the central bank may be getting closer to reducing its bond-buying program. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 was dragged down on Wednesday by heavyweight stocks such as Vodafone trading ex-dividend, but briefly pared its losses after a report that the European Central Bank was considering negative deposit rates. Bloomberg reported that the ECB was considering a cut in its deposit rate to -0.1 percent from the current zero. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2 percent to six-month highs on Thursday morning, spurred by a jump in foreign buying and plans by a major government fund to invest more of its $2 trillion funds in riskier assets. The Nikkei added 294.10 points to 15,370.18 in mid-morning trade, also helped by a weaker yen spurring exporters higher. The index rose as high as 15,377.00 earlier, the best mark since May 23. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar got off to a flying start in Asia on Thursday hitting its highest in nearly a week against a basket of major currencies after the euro was downed by talk of more European Central Bank policy easing. Also helping to underpin the dollar, minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting showed officials felt they might be able to start scaling back the bank's massive asset-purchase program at one of its next few meetings. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The yield gap between short- and long-dated U.S. Treasuries expanded to the widest level in over two years on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes added to expectations that the Fed will hold interest rates at record lows for several years, even after it ends its bond purchase program. Benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds accelerated losses after the Fed minutes from October's meeting said bond purchases could start to slow at one of its next few meetings if the economy improved enough to warrant it. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near four-month lows on Thursday after dropping the most in seven weeks in the previous session, hurt by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could start trimming its commodity-friendly stimulus in the next few months. Spot gold had edged up 0.3 percent to $1,246.39 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after falling 2.5 percent in the previous session when it hit a four-month low of $1,240.69. Silver also inched higher after declines in the previous session. . For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Thursday after minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting showed officials could start to scale back commodities-friendly stimulus in the next few meetings if economic recovery stays strong. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.53 percent to $6,959.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday after a U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a nuclear agreement with Iran this week. U.S. oil prices sank late in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it may lift its monetary stimulus program sooner rather than later, a move that could hurt demand for oil.ing. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)