EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on Tuesday for the first time since 2000, while the Dow and S&P ended barely changed. Retailers and homebuilders were among the best performing sectors, responding to stronger-than-expected earnings and robust housing market data. Big-cap technology stocks helped the Nasdaq the most on Friday to finish above 4,000 for the first time since the dot-com bubble burst in 2000 and sent the tech-heavy index hurtling. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Tuesday, pulled down by major drinks stocks such as SAB Miller SAB.L and Diageo DGE.L on signs of slowing consumer demand in China. But many traders said that any market weakness in November would be followed by a rally in December that could push the index back to its 2013 peaks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday on profit-taking, peeling further away from a six-month high, though traders said investors were looking for opportunities to pick up bargains. Nikon Corp, Ricoh Co Ltd and Canon Inc were in demand, up between 0.8 and 3.1 percent after U.S. Hewlett-Packard Co beat revenue forecasts. (Full Story) For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower Treasury yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one way or the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. The dollar index fell as low as 80.599 .DXY and last stood at 80.649, well off this week's peak of 81.023. Against the yen, the dollar retreated to 101.27 from a six-month high of 101.91 reached on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices held onto gains on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to solid demand, the second of three sales of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. The five-year notes sold at a high yield of 1.34 percent, around the same level that they were trading at before the auction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a narrow range below $1,250 an ounce on Wednesday, with strong U.S. housing data stoking fears the Federal Reserve would soon begin rolling back stimulus measures that burnish the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,244.11 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Wednesday as markets lost direction ahead of Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, but prices were on track for their biggest monthly fall since June on expectations of improving supply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $7,069 a tonne by 0124 GMT, after dropping half a percent to $7,065 in the previous session. It was on track for a 2.5 percent drop in November. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies. "The market is waiting to see how things develop with Iran. For the oil markets, this puts us in kind of a holding pattern," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)