EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday, led by Hewlett-Packard's jump a day after the personal computer maker's earnings, while the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq got its biggest boost from Apple Inc , which rose 2.4 percent to $545.96, the stock's highest level since January. Technology stocks have lagged the broader market this year, with the S&P information technology sector index rising almost 21 percent, compared with the S&P 500's 27 percent surge. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on Wednesday, supported by a deal over a new German government that boosted appetite for more risk-sensitive stocks such as banks. German parties agreed a coalition deal two months after an election. While the deal was welcomed by the market, the reaction was in muted volume, with just 90 percent the 90-day average volume traded. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sped to a 6-month high on Thursday morning, as a slump in the yen jolted exporters higher on expectations of improved earnings. The dollar traded above 102.00 yen for the first time since May 29 after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index extends gains, up 0.7 percent to the highest intra-day level since April 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen languished at fresh lows against the euro and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track for one of its worst monthly performance this year, while sterling climbed on more evidence of a stronger economic recovery at home. Commodity bloc currencies, grouping the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, also fell heavily against the greenback after investors latched onto U.S. data showing an improving jobs market and more cheerful consumers. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. Dealers took the largest allocation of seven-year notes since June 2012 as both direct and indirect bidders stepped back, buying their lowest allocations since June and February, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Thursday after a two-day decline but looked likely to fall back towards a 4-1/2 month low after a strong weekly jobs report stirred fears of an early end to U.S. stimulus. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,237.35 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday after dropping for two straight sessions, but prices were headed for their biggest monthly loss since June on expectations of swelling supply into next year and slowing demand growth. Trade was expected to be quiet due to a U.S. holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.27 percent to $7,039.25 a tonne by 0119 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session. London copper was on track to shed 3 percent for November. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed down prices, while unrest in Libya propped up Brent. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed U.S. crude stocks rose for a 10th straight week to 391 million barrels, their highest for this time of year since records began in 1982. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)