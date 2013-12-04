EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight
day on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline
as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping
season.
Retail and consumer discretionary stocks were among the
weakest of the day. Amazon.com Inc slipped 2 percent to
$384.66 and was one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500. The S&P
retail index shed 0.8 percent after the holiday
shopping season got off to a tepid start
LONDON - Miners and oil companies led Britain's FTSE 100
lower on Tuesday as strong economic data prompted investors to
bet that equity-friendly central bank stimulus would soon be
reduced.
The FTSE 100 closed down 62.90 points, or 1 percent, at
6,532.43 points, its sharpest one-day fall since mid-November.
The blue-chip index has fallen roughly 2 percent over the past
month, lagging a small rise for the STOXX Europe 600.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average pulled back on
Wednesday from a six-year closing high set the previous day,
with investors pocketing gains as the yen was squeezed higher
ahead of the U.S. November jobs report due later this week.
The Nikkei, which tends to weaken when the yen
strengthens, shed 1.3 percent to 15,552.56 after reaching its
highest closing level since December 2007 on Tuesday.
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.8
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen was squeezed higher across the board early
in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors
locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs
data due later in the week.
The dollar retreated to 102.35 yen from a six-month
peak of 103.38 yen, while the euro slipped to 139.11 yen
EURJPY=R from a five-year high of 140.03.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, bolstered
by two bouts of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve and a
slump in Wall Street stocks partly on worries about the Federal
Reserve reducing stimulus sooner than some traders think.
The bond market recouped some of Monday's losses on moderate
trading ahead of Friday's employment report for November.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Wednesday after dropping to
five-month lows in the previous session, with investors waiting
for more U.S. economic data to gauge whether the Federal Reserve
will begin cutting monetary stimulus from this month.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,223.75 an ounce by 0024
GMT, after slipping to $1,215.60 on Tuesday - its lowest since
early July.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Wednesday, recovering
from a two-week lows hit the session before, as a weaker dollar
granted some relief to commodities ahead of this week's jobs
report that may shed fresh light on U.S. plans to scale back
stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.27 percent to $6,979 a tonne by 0134 GMT from the
previous session when it finished little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel to a
four-week high on Tuesday for a third straight session of gains
on ideas the January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing,
Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast would drain crude stocks at the
giant storage hub.
Ahead of a Wednesday meeting of the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), at which production
targets are expected to remain unchanged, Iran and Iraq on
Tuesday gave notice of substantial oil output increases to come,
saying others in the producer cartel will need to give way to
make room for them.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)