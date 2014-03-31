EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended up on Friday but off their
session highs as a late afternoon selloff in the biotechnology
sector weighed on the overall market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.83 points or
0.36 percent, to end at 16,323.06. The S&P 500 gained
8.58 points or 0.46 percent, to finish at 1,857.62. The Nasdaq
Composite added 4.526 points or 0.11 percent, to close
at 4,155.759.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose on Friday, buoyed
by gains in mining stocks that outweighed another slump in the
insurance sector, which was hit by signs of further regulatory
pressure.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.4
percent, or 27.26 points, at 6,615.58 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares climbed 1 percent to a 2-1/2-week
high on Monday morning on growing hopes China would offer
stimulus measures to bolster its sagging economy, with exporters
leading the way on a softer yen.
Traders also suspect buying by fund managers as books close
for the fiscal year-end, though the benchmark Nikkei is
still expected to post its first quarterly decline in 1-1/2
years.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.8
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen stayed on the defensive early on Monday,
reaching a fresh six-year low on the New Zealand dollar as
demand for the safe-haven currency waned amid hopes of more
stimulus from China.
The dollar traded at 102.87 yen, not far from
Friday's one-week peak of 102.98, while the euro briefly touched
a one-week high of 141.74. The kiwi rose as far as
89.23 yen, a level not seen since November 2007.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as stocks
gained, with yields of intermediate-dated notes nearing
two-month highs as many analysts and traders see the debt as
likely to continue to underperform longer-term bonds.
Two-year, three-year, five-year and seven-year notes have
underperformed since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
last week that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates
six months after its bond-buying program ends, suggesting a
potential rate hike as early as spring 2015.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded below $1,300 an ounce on Monday,
near a six-week low, and could face more pressure from weak
physical demand in Asia and growing optimism about the U.S.
economy.
Spot gold was up slightly by 0.1 percent to $1,295.20
an ounce by 0018 GMT, but remained not far from a six-week low
of $1,285.34 hit on Friday
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Monday but was set to
post its biggest monthly drop since June, as a slow start to the
year for manufacturers in top consumer China dimmed the outlook
for metals demand.
Copper bottomed at three and a half year lows on March 19
and has since steadily gained steam as worries eased over
slowing growth and bankruptcies at commodity companies.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK Brent crude traded near a two-week high at above
$107 a barrel on Monday as simmering tensions between Russia and
the West offset a rise in oil supply from OPEC's second largest
producer Iraq.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian
counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, discussed ways to defuse the Ukraine
crisis during talks in Paris on Sunday, in which Kerry made
clear Washington still considered Russian actions in Crimea
"illegal and illegitimate."
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)