EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, as investors
turned cautious ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report, while a
drop in biotech and momentum shares dragged the Nasdaq down
nearly 1 percent.
The Dow ended down just a fraction of a point, within about
4 points of its record closing high of 16,576.66 set on Dec. 31.
The Dow posted an all-time intraday high during the session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - British blue-chip shares edged lower after testing
a three-week high on Thursday, as the end of a two-week rally in
mining shares offset gains by Tullow Oil.
The session proved volatile, however, with gains made in the
afternoon after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
affirmed an easy policy stance evaporating after
below-expectations U.S. data.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average slipped from a three-week high on
Friday on caution before the release of U.S. jobs data, but
speculation that the Bank of Japan may adopt more stimulus next
week underpinned shares of real estate and brokerage firms.
Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Corp fell sharply as
U.S. tech shares have come under pressure ahead of a planned IPO
of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings IPO-,
in which the Japanese firm holds a large stake.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.4
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro traded at one-month lows against the
dollar early on Friday, having suffered a bit of a setback after
the European Central Bank notched up its dovish rhetoric
following a widely expected decision to leave interest rates
unchanged.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the Governing Council was
unanimous in its commitment to also using "unconventional
instruments within its mandate in order to cope effectively with
risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation".
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower
on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose
more than expected last week, causing some jitters ahead of the
monthly labor market report due on Friday and spurring a safety
bid.
The Labor Department said initial claims for unemployment
benefits increased 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000 in
the week ended March 29, exceeding economists' expectations of a
rise to 317,000.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday as the market
nervously awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, even as the metal
headed for a third straight week of losses amid
better-performing equities and growing optimism about the U.S.
economy.
Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,284.90 an ounce
by 0021 GMT. The metal is down 0.7 percent for the week, though
it has recovered a little after having hit a seven-week low on
Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Aluminium prices hit a five-month peak on
Thursday on technical buying while copper slipped after Chinese
stimulus measures disappointed investors.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) closed up 0.3 percent at $1,834, having earlier touched
its highest since Nov. 4 at $1,846.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude held above $106 a barrel on Friday,
on track for its biggest weekly fall in three months, on a
potential rise in Libyan oil supply as major ports could open in
days.
Libya has seen evidence of "good intentions" at indirect
talks with eastern rebels which could lead to the lifting of
their 8-month blockage, although divisions in the rebel camp may
complicate matters.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)