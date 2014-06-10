MUMBAI, June 10 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs again
on Monday as more deal news raised enthusiasm for stocks, though
Wall Street's fear gauge advanced.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.82 points or
0.11 percent, to 16,943.10. The S&P 500 gained 1.83
points or 0.09 percent, to 1,951.27. The Nasdaq Composite
added 14.84 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,336.24.
LONDON - Britain's top share index extended its gains and
closed near a record high on Monday, led by mining companies,
amid signs a global economic recovery was picking up speed.
The FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,875.00
points, leaving it about 1 percent shy of the record set in late
1999. It has risen in the previous two weeks and is up nearly 2
percent so far this year.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down Tuesday
morning in choppy trade as investors took profits after the
index hit a three-month high the previous day, but losses were
limited by another rise on Wall Street.
The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 15,081.64 in
mid-morning trade after rising as high as 15,184.77 earlier. On
Monday, the index added 0.3 percent to 15,124.00, its highest
closing level since March 11, helped by a solid U.S. jobs
report.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held steady versus a basket of major
currencies on Tuesday, clinging to gains made the previous day
thanks to higher U.S. bond yields after last week's solid U.S.
jobs report.
The dollar index stood at 80.634, staying above a
near two-week trough of 80.240 touched last Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Monday in
quiet trading, pressured by a $62 billion sale of new
coupon-bearing government debt this week and steady risk
appetite following a strong U.S. jobs report last Friday.
Yields on U.S. long-term securities rose for a second
straight day, helped as well by easing tensions between Russia
and Ukraine, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Platinum extended its winning streak to a fifth
straight session on Tuesday as talks to resolve a 5-month long
strike in top producer South Africa were deadlocked, with the
mining minister quitting his role as a mediator.
Palladium, of which South Africa is the second biggest
producer, was near its highest in nearly three years, while
trading in gold was muted as global equities were near a record
high.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Tuesday after worries
about a Chinese probe into metals financing pushed prices to one
month lows in the session before, while aluminium and zinc
hovered near multi-month highs on a brightening demand outlook.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded up 0.1 percent at $6,678.50 a tonne by 0136 GMT, from the
previous session when it dropped to $6,636 a tonne, which was
its weakest since May 7.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Monday, gaining over $1 to
surpass $110 a barrel for the first time in June, while U.S.
crude rose by nearly $2, as strong Chinese and U.S. data pointed
to healthy economic growth and higher demand for oil from the
world's top two consumers.
Brent rose by $1.38 a barrel to settle at $109.99,
after settling down 18 cents and declining 0.7 percent last
week. U.S. oil rose by $1.75 a barrel to settle at
$104.41.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)