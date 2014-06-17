MUMBAI, June 17 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday,
supported by a flurry of merger news, but turmoil in Iraq drove
oil prices up and kept trading choppy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.27 points, or
0.03 percent, to end at 16,781.01. The S&P 500 gained
1.62 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,937.78. The Nasdaq Composite
added 10.45 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,321.11.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Monday as
concerns about a large increase in its pension deficit hit BT
Group, while house builders extended their recent
sell-off on prospects of a UK rate hike.
The broader FTSE 100 closed down 23.21 points, or
0.3 percent, at 6,754.64 points.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low on Monday
as oil prices extended gains as the insurgency in Iraq raised
concerns about potential disruption to oil exports, but
chip-related firms outperformed on Intel Corp's rosy
outlook.
The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 14,933.29, the lowest
closing price since May 30.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar fluttered in a narrow range in Asia on
Tuesday, caged by caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting and concern about the developing crisis in Iraq.
U.S. and Iranian officials conferred about the Iraqi crisis
on the sidelines of a meeting in Vienna, sources said.
Meanwhile, Washington said it could launch air strikes if needed
to quell the Sunni Islamist rebellion.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday
after solid U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after
fighting in Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven
bonds.
U.S. manufacturing output rose solidly in May as production
increased across the board, bolstering expectations that
economic growth will rebound strongly this quarter.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady near a three-week high on
Tuesday as escalating tensions in Iraq attracted some safe-haven
bids, but investors were awaiting a Federal Reserve meeting this
week before taking any big positions.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,272.16 an ounce by
0036 GMT. The metal hit a three-week top of $1,284.85 on Monday
before closing down 0.4 percent on profit taking.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was a touch firmer on Tuesday after
China's leaders reaffirmed a 7.5 percent economic growth target
this year, with prospects of further stimulus lifting Shanghai
copper to its highest in more than a week.
Economic growth in the top metals user been dented by a soft
patch in its property markets which targeted stimulus should
help put back on track, said Helen Lau, a senior mining analyst
at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as
advances by Sunni insurgents in Iraq fueled concerns over a
potential disruption to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest
producer.
Brent crude for August delivery rose by 48 cents to
settle at $112.94 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of
$113.28
(Compiled by Indulal PM)