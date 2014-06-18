EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as data pointing to
higher inflation lifted financial shares while high-growth tech
names attracted renewed attention.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.48 points or
0.16 percent, to end at 16,808.49. The S&P 500 gained
4.21 points or 0.22 percent, to 1,941.99. The Nasdaq Composite
added 16.13 points or 0.37 percent, to 4,337.23.
LONDON - Bid speculation around drugmaker Shire and
proposed cost savings at supermarket operator Wm Morrison helped
lift Britain's top share index slightly on Tuesday.
Shire added 2.9 points to the FTSE 100, which closed
up 12.13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,766.77 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday
morning, benefiting from gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen
which drove exporters higher.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 15,023.83 in
midmorning trade after advancing a similar amount on Tuesday. It
is nearing a three-month high of 15,206 hit last week.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held onto modest gains early on
Wednesday, having risen broadly after U.S. consumer prices
recorded their largest increase in more than a year in May.
The dollar index last stood at 80.607, having climbed
0.2 percent on Tuesday. Against the yen, the greenback reached a
one-week high of 102.25, while the euro retreated from a
one-week peak to $1.3547.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after
consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than a
year, which may give the Federal Reserve more confidence in
adopting a hawkish tone when it meets this week.
The Labour Department said on Tuesday its consumer price
index increased 0.4 percent last month, with food prices posting
their biggest rise since August 2011.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range on Wednesday
as a firmer dollar and outflows from bullion funds sapped
demand, with many investors waiting for the Federal Reserve to
conclude its two-day policy meeting before placing big bets on
the metal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,270.94 an ounce by
0028 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. The metal
hit a three-week high of $1,284.85 on Monday due to violence in
Iraq, but prices have since fallen back.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged to its highest in nearly two
weeks on Wednesday, finding comfort in a pledge by Chinese
authorities to support growth as well as a shortfall in
immediate supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.3 percent to $6,725 a tonne by 0138 GMT, after
closing little changed in the previous session. It earlier hit
$6,733 a tonne which was its loftiest since June 6.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil held steady above $113 per barrel and
U.S. crude weakened slightly on Tuesday as fears over oil supply
disruptions from Iraq offset the possibility of increased supply
due to a thawing of relations between Iran and the West.
Brent crude for August delivery gained 51 cents to
settle at $113.45 per barrel. U.S. July crude fell 54
cents to settle at $106.36 a barrel. The U.S. July contract
expires on June 20.
