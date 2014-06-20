EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended at another record high on
Thursday, extending gains for a fifth day on investors' optimism
that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a long
period of time.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.84 points or
0.09 percent, to end at 16,921.46. The S&P 500 gained
2.50 points or 0.13 percent, to close at 1,959.48. The Nasdaq
Composite fell 3.51 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,359.33.
LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed on Thursday to
trade just below a record high, helped by a rally in aircraft
engines maker Rolls-Royce and after the U.S. Federal Reserve
reassured investors over monetary policy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.4 percent higher at
6,808.11 points, not far from a record 6,950.60 set in 1999.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat in choppy
trade on Friday as investors booked profits from the previous
day's rally, but the mood remained upbeat on lingering optimism
the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for some
time to come.
The Nikkei was flat at 15,360.63 in mid-morning
trade after opening lower and flirting with positive territory.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar remained under pressure on Friday but
managed to win back some lost territory after upbeat U.S. data
helped temper the fallout from the Federal Reserve's
surprisingly dovish policy outlook.
Data offering more evidence the U.S. economy was recovering
from a disastrous first quarter helped lift the dollar index to
80.256 from a one-month trough of 80.147. Still, it was
down 0.25 percent on the week, its biggest decline in two
months.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after the
government had to pay more to sell $7 billion in new 30-year
Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
Prices also dropped as investors reworked positions, a day
after the Federal Reserve struck a more dovish tone than
expected at its June meeting.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday after posting its biggest
one-day rise in nine months but the safe-haven metal was still
trading near April highs and was on track to post its best week
in two months, boosted by technical buying and geopolitical
tensions.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,314.30 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after jumping 3.3 percent in the previous session,
when it hit mid-April highs of $1,321.70. The metal has gained
about 3 percent for the week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London zinc futures climbed to their highest in
16 months on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly
gain this year, boosted by falling global supply.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange hit a
high of $2,162.25 per tonne, its highest level since Feb. 20,
2013. It was up 0.4 percent at $2,161 by 0102 GMT and has gained
3.5 percent for the week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude hit a nine-month high of more than
$115 a barrel on Thursday as the United States said it would
send military advisers to Iraq, raising concerns about the
escalating conflict.
Brent rose 80 cents to $115.06 a barrel to settle at
its highest since Sept. 9. It had reached a high of $115.71
earlier in the session
(Compiled by Indulal PM)