EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as early enthusiasm
from economic data faded and concerns about the violence in Iraq
gave investors a reason to sell and book some profits, driving
the Dow to its biggest drop in over a month.
In the latest signs of improving economic conditions,
consumer confidence surged more than expected in June, while new
home sales in May rose more than anticipated. The data offered
the latest evidence that the economy has regained momentum after
stalling during harsh winter conditions.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped slightly on
Tuesday, led lower by mining stocks, as signs of economic
weakness in the region and growing tension in Iraq made
investors cautious.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE ended down 0.2 percent at
6,787.07 points. It has been trading in a tight 60-point range
for almost a week against a range of about 150 points earlier
this month.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday
morning as investors took profits from recent rallies, hit by
weakness in Wall Street, while the government's
widely-anticipated growth strategy met a muted market reaction.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled a package of measures on
Tuesday aimed at boosting Japan's long-term economic growth,
from phased-in corporate tax cuts and reform in the Government
Pension Investment Fund to a bigger role for women and foreign
workers.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Sterling nursed losses early on Wednesday after
comments from the Bank of England governor cooled expectations
for an interest rate hike this year, while the G3 currencies
remained stuck in well-worn ranges following yet another
non-committal session.
Surprisingly less hawkish comments from BoE Governor Mark
Carney saw the pound dip to a near one-week low of $1.6966
GBP=D4, pulling away from a 5-1/2 year peak of $1.7064 set last
Wednesday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday, getting
a lift from investors turning away from weakening Wall Street
equities and reawakened geopolitical worries due to fighting in
Iraq.
Gains were strongest among long maturities, with prices of
30-year Treasuries US30YT=RR up 20/32 to yield 3.41 percent,
down from Monday's 3.46 percent. Yields on the 30-year had
earlier gone as low as 3.39 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady near its highest level in two
months on Wednesday, supported by a drop in equities and high
oil prices, while silver edged back from a 3-month peak.
Gold XAU= was little changed at $1,318.04 an ounce by 0000
GMT after rising to $1,325.90 on Tuesday, its strongest since
April 15.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was treading water near a three-week
high on Wednesday, underpinned by dwindling global exchange
stocks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 had
eased 0.1 percent to $6,877 a tonne by 0135 GMT, after climbing
the day before. It was not far from three-week peaks of $6,900
hit on Monday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday,
supported by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in
Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories,
while U.S. crude prices dipped slightly.
Brent prices resumed their upward trend after some
profit-taking on Monday, as Sunni militants continued their
advance against Baghdad's Shi'ite government.
