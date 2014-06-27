EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday
after the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
said interest-rate increases should come sooner rather than
later.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.38 points or
0.13 percent, to end at 16,846.13. The S&P 500 slipped
2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,957.22. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 0.71 of a point or 0.02 percent, to 4,379.05
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Thursday as
a rally in housebuilders on Bank of England comments was offset
by a fall in banks, including Barclays after it was hit by a
lawsuit from the New York Attorney General.
The FTSE 100 ended flat at 6,735.12 points, as gains
in housebuilders were counterbalanced by a sharp decline in
shares of some major banks.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday as
concerns about U.S. economic growth hurt sentiment and as the
stronger yen pulled down exporters.
The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 15,216.73 points
by late morning, but still not so far from a five-month high of
15,442.67 marked early this week.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The New Zealand dollar hovered at its highest in
nearly three years early on Friday, having taken on a starring
role in a subdued currency market as investors sought
higher-yielding currencies.
The kiwi rose as far as $0.8790, a high not seen
since early August 2011, before edging back to $0.8780. It was
near a post-float high of $0.8842.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Thursday as
traders eyeing a possible slowing of American economic growth
drove up prices for a fourth straight day.
Yields of 10- and 30-year Treasuries touched three-week lows
as investors, already surprised on Wednesday by data showing the
U.S. economy contracted more than previously thought in the
first quarter, reacted to data showing short-of-forecast
increases in U.S. consumer spending.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed early in Asian trading
on Friday but looked likely to fall as concerns grew over weak
physical demand and discovery of $15 billion of loans tied to
falsified gold deals in top consumer China.
Spot gold was flat at $1,316.54 an ounce by 0029 GMT,
after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper on Friday remained on track to post
small gains for the second month in a row, underpinned by a
shortfall in supply that has helped push prices close to their
highest since early March.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
eased 0.3 percent to $6,934 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after small
gains in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on
Thursday as fears eased over export disruptions from war-ravaged
Iraq, allowing market participants to take some profit off the
table.
Brent crude lost 79 cents to settle at $113.21, its
lowest settlement since June 16. U.S. crude lost 66 cents
to settle at $105.84, the lowest settlement since June 11.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)