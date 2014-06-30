MUMBAI, June 30 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Friday, led by technology shares, though downbeat second-quarter and full-year forecasts from DuPont Co DD.N kept a lid on gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.71 points or 0.03 percent, to end at 16,851.84. The S&P 500 gained 3.74 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,960.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.88 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,397.93.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Friday, led by TUI Travel on plans for a merger, while housebuilders drew further support on less draconian curbs on home loans by the Bank of England than some had expected.

The broader FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent at 6,757.77 points. However, the index posted a 1 percent drop this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Monday morning as concerns over possible slowdown in consumption after a tax hike in April limited investors' appetite.

The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 15,083.84, stabilising after sliding 1.4 percent, its biggest one-day drop in six weeks, in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback.

The dollar index was last at 80.042, after dipping as low as 80.010, a level not seen since May 21. It fell on Friday and closed near the low, unlike in the previous two sessions when it managed a half-hearted recovery.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' prices turned lower on Friday after steady gains earlier in the week, fuelled by data suggesting economic growth in America may be slower than policymakers believe.

Yields on Friday rose on thin volumes in part on profit-taking by traders, who saw benchmark 10-year Treasury notes drop by about 10 basis points Monday through Thursday, according to BNP Paribas interest-rate strategist Aaron Kohli.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was holding steady near a two-month high on Monday and looked set to post its second straight quarterly gain as geopolitical tensions boosted the metal's safe-have appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,314.93 an ounce by 0027 GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,325.90 hit last week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper eased on Monday in thin trade and as seasonal demand waned, but was still set to log its second straight monthly rise on a shortfall in metal supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.2 percent to $6,929.50 a tonne by 0127 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session when it reached its highest in more than three months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil was little changed in choppy trading on Friday as investors moved to square positions following one of the international benchmark's biggest weekly falls this year due to reduced concerns over exports from strife-torn Iraq.

Brent rose 9 cents to settle at $113.30 a barrel, after falling 79 cents in the previous session. It lost more than 1.3 percent this week, its steepest weekly fall since March. U.S. crude fell 10 cents to settle at $105.74 a barrel after ending Thursday 66 cents weaker at $105.84, the lowest settlement since June 11.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)