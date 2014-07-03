EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended one of their flattest sessions
in years on Wednesday as a positive read on private sector
employment wasn't enough to interest buyers ahead of the highly
anticipated June payrolls report.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.17 points or
0.12 percent, to 16,976.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.3 points
or 0.07 percent, to 1,974.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.92 points or 0.02 percent, to 4,457.73.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a one-week high on
Wednesday, with upbeat economic data from the United States and
China improving investor sentiment and boosting cyclical sectors
like banks, miners and automakers.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent
firmer at 6,816.37 points after climbing to a high of 6,829.49,
the highest level since late June. The index is up more than 5
percent so far this year.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks were flat in a choppy early session
on Thursday as investors took time out ahead of the U.S. jobs
data later in the day, while Toshiba Corp 6502.T soared on a
report that its U.S. subsidiary is expected to win a deal in
Bulgaria.
The Nikkei share average was steady at 15,365.95 in
mid-morning trade after earlier tracking in positive territory.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar clung onto modest gains early on
Thursday, having risen broadly on the back of a report that
showed solid hiring in the U.S. private sector.
The figures from payrolls processor ADP added to a string of
bullish U.S. data ranging from manufacturing to auto sales,
supporting the view that the U.S. economy has bounced back
smartly after a first-quarter slump
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after
more robust than expected private-sector jobs data ratcheted up
expectations for a stronger U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on
Thursday.
U.S. companies hired 281,000 workers in June, marking the
biggest monthly increase since November 2012, the ADP National
Employment Report showed. That was well above economists'
expectations for 200,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed below a three-month high
on Thursday as investors awaited a string of key data releases
later in the day to gauge the strength of the global economy and
the fate of stimulus measures by central banks.
Spot gold was flat at $1,326.10 an ounce by 0033 GMT,
not too far from a 3-month high of $1,332.10 hit earlier in the
week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper marked its highest in over four
months and LME zinc touched a three-year peak on Thursday, with
second-half fund allocations pouring into the sector as the
demand outlook brightens.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,131 a tonne by 0121 GMT, earlier
hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year month peak of $7,145 and adding to a
1.4 percent advance from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent futures dipped below $111 a barrel on
Thursday as supply fears eased after Libya declared an end to an
oil crisis that has cut exports from the OPEC member to a
trickle, although declines will be capped by concerns over Iraq.
Brent crude extended the previous session's losses
to fall to a three-week low, dropping 32 cents to $110.92 a
barrel by 0230 GMT. U.S. oil declined 44 cents to
$104.04, also sliding to a three-week low.
