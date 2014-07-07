EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street's holiday-shortened session ended
with multiple records on Thursday, with the Dow topping 17,000
for the first time after the June jobs report came in much
stronger than expected.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at their third consecutive
record highs. The Nasdaq closed at its highest since 2000 and
rose for a third straight week. The three major indexes wrapped
up a week of solid gains. Regular trading ended at 1 p.m. on the
day before the Independence Day holiday, when the U.S. stock
market will be closed.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a 3-1/2 week closing
high on Friday and recorded strong gains on the week as
investors took heart from further signs of improvement in the
global economy.
Budget airliner easyJet rose 1 percent, a top FTSE
100 performer, after unveiling a 10 percent jump in its
passenger numbers in June from the same month of the previous
year..
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares were little changed near 5-1/2-month
highs on Monday but underpinned by expectations of domestic
pension funds' buying, which has been a major driving force
behind the market's rally in the last two months.
The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.1 percent to
15,445.68 points, after rising as high as 15,477.77, not far
from Friday's high of 15,490.37.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar clung on to most of last week's
payrolls-inspired gains early on Monday after a holiday in the
United States all but ensured a moribund start to the week.
The dollar index was steady at 80.300, not far from a
one-week peak of 80.315 set on Thursday in the wake of solid
jobs data. U.S. markets were shut on Friday for the Independence
Day holiday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from
two-month highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after
traders reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report
and reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 288,000 jobs, the Labor
Department said on Thursday, where economists polled by Reuters
had forecast a gain of 212,000. It was the first time since the
technology boom in the late 1990s that employment has grown
above a 200,000 pace for five straight months.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday as its safe-haven
appeal was dulled by global equities that were trading close to
record highs on strong economic data, while speculation over an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates also weighed
on bullion.
Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,317.94 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after posting its fifth straight weekly gain on
Friday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper began the week little changed on
Monday, broadly holding on to last week's 3 percent gains on
tighter-than-expected supply.
London Metal Exchange copper stocks are near six-year lows,
while production of refined copper has faltered due to a series
of smelter outages this year. A six-month halt on exports from
major producer Indonesia has exacerbated tight conditions.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices hovered near a three-week low
just above $110 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a potential rise in
oil supply as Libya gears up to resume exports from two ports
that have been closed for nearly a year.
The benchmark dropped 2.3 percent last week, its biggest
weekly decline since early January, on the Libyan news. Brent is
about $5 a barrel below its highest point this year - marked in
June when fighting broke out in northern Iraq.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)