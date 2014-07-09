EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday,
dropping for a second straight session and driving the Dow below
17,000 as investors turned cautious before the start of earnings
season.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.59 points
or 0.69 percent, to 16,906.62. The S&P 500 slid 13.94
points or 0.70 percent, to 1,963.71. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 60.07 points or 1.35 percent, to 4,391.46.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index dropped on Tuesday
after airline stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines
Group were hit by a profit warning from Air France-KLM
.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3 percent or
85.06 points to 6,738.45 points.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh
one-week low on Wednesday morning as U.S. stocks beat a retreat
before the start of the earnings season, and the stronger yen
hurt exporters.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 15,237.08 in
mid-morning trade after going as low as 15,185.32, its lowest
level since July 1.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.6
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The New Zealand dollar held on to gains early on
Wednesday, having scaled a fresh three-year peak on the prospect
of a sovereign rating upgrade, contrasting with other major
currencies which shuffled in familiar ranges.
The kiwi last traded at $0.8790, after rising as
far as $0.8806, bringing into focus its post-float high around
$0.8840 set in August 2011.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday as
investors raised stakes in bonds because of stock market losses
ahead of corporate earnings, and overseas trade data that
fuelled worries about global economic growth.
U.S. government debt yields fell for a second day on the
notion that last week's report showing hefty job gains in June
was not strong enough to spur the Federal Reserve to raise
short-term interest rates before the second half of 2015,
analysts and traders said.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Palladium climbed for a 13th straight session on
Wednesday to trade near its highest since 2001 on concerns over
supply constraints in major producer South Africa, amid strong
demand for the metal from the auto industry.
Gold was steady just below $1,320 an ounce as markets
awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
to gauge the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy and
interest rates.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper prices steadied on Wednesday near
their highest in almost five months, underpinned by shrinking
supply and improving prospects for global growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.2 percent to $7,146.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude slid more than $1 a barrel on
Tuesday, its seventh straight decline, hitting a one-month low
below $109 as Libyan oil exports looked likely to rise and fears
eased of supply disruption in Iraq.
Brent has shed more than 5 percent since last month, when
the Iraq crisis drove prices to a nine-month high of $115.71.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)