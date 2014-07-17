MUMBAI, July 17 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones
industrial average closing at a record high, boosted by the
latest merger news and some strong corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.52 points or
0.45 percent, to end at 17,138.20. The S&P 500 gained
8.29 points or 0.42 percent, to 1,981.57. The Nasdaq Composite
added 9.58 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,425.97.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a one-week high on
Wednesday, with engineering firm Meggitt surging on bid
speculation and miners rallying after a strong update from Rio
Tinto and encouraging economic growth data from China.
The FTSE 100 advanced 1.1 percent to 6,784.67
points.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1-1/2-week
high on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, while Shinko
Electric Industries Co jumped on Intel Corp's
strong forecast.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 15,443.56 points in
mid-morning trade after hitting as high as 15,465.74, the
highest level since July 7.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at five-month lows against the
yen on Thursday and held near a two-year trough on sterling,
having weakened broadly overnight in a move that should provide
some comfort to the European Central Bank.
Traders said recent upbeat UK data had prompted investors to
switch into sterling from the euro. That in turn weighed broadly
on the common currency, which extended its losses for a second
session on Wednesday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields edged lower on
Wednesday, slipping back from an early boost delivered after
data suggesting the world's largest economy is on solid footing.
Higher-than-expected June producer price index data was
balanced against data showing a lower-than-expected increase in
June industrial production.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady near a four-week low on
Thursday, trading just below $1,300 an ounce, as stronger
equities and data dimmed its safe-haven appeal, while investors
weighed the possibility of a sooner-than-expected U.S. interest
rate hike.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,299.70 an ounce by
0019 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session,
snapping a two-day decline.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper fell to its lowest in a fortnight
on Thursday as jitters over a possible bond default in China's
construction sector triggered a round of profit taking.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slid 1 percent to 50,050 yuan ($8,100)
a tonne in overnight trade.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday,
rebounding from recent steep drops after government data showed
the country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week.
U.S. crude for August delivery gained $1.24 to settle
at $101.20 a barrel, the highest since July 10.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)