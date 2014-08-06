EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday, nose-diving in the afternoon as concerns mounted over escalating tensions in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 139.81 points, or 0.84 percent, to 16,429.47, the S&P 500 ended down 18.78 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,920.21, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 31.05 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,352.84.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index eked out a gain on Tuesday, as speculation about a takeover lifted engineering group Weir WEIR.L and a broker upgrade buoyed the quality-control and safety-services company Intertek.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent, or 4.96 points, at 6,682.48 points.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a 2-1/2-week low on Wednesday morning, hit by a sharp drop in SoftBank Corp 9984.T after its U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp S.N dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

The mood was already bearish on Wall Street's decline over tensions in Ukraine, which dragged the Nikkei share average down 0.8 percent to 15,190.99 in mid-morning trade. The index fell to an intrasession low of 15,187.15, the weakest since July 18.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held near an 11-month high against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having got a second wind after upbeat U.S. data bolstered expectations of solid economic growth in the third quarter.

The dollar index was last at 81.537, not far from the overnight peak of 81.626. The euro languished at $1.3370 EUR, having plumbed a nine-month trough of $1.3358.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' prices jumped on Tuesday as Wall Street equities sold off and growing worries over Ukraine and other issues spurred safe-haven buying of American debt.

Reversing early rises on data showing the U.S. services sector grew last month at its fastest pace since 2005, benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR yields were knocked well below 2.50 percent in late New York trading.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday but the safe-haven metal looked likely see some gains as fears of increasing military action along the Ukraine border put global equities under pressure.

Spot gold was steady at $1,288.44 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after closing flat in the previous session. U.S. gold was up about $4 to $1,289.50.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY London copper was near one-week lows on Wednesday and Shanghai prices fell one percent, reflecting investor caution as weakness in China's services sector cast doubts on its economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was off $9 at $7,046 a tonne by 0113 GMT. The metal touched a one-week trough of $7,040 on Monday.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, with Brent crude falling to a nine-month low as ample supplies in Europe and North America outweighed fears that violence in the Middle East and North Africa could disrupt production.

Brent crude lost 80 cents to settle at $104.61, the weakest settlement since November 2013.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)