EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed on
Wednesday, as tensions in Ukraine and Russia and a failed merger
between Sprint and T-Mobile offset gains in consumer staples
shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.87 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 16,443.34. The S&P 500 was up 0.03
point, or 0 percent, to 1,920.24, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,355.05.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Wednesday,
pummelled by disappointing economic data and mounting concern
over the crisis in Ukraine.
The FTSE 100 fell 46.32 points, or 0.7 percent, to
6,636.16 points after hitting a three-month low of 6,588.43
points.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday
morning in choppy trade, extending its declines into a sixth day
as the strong yen dragged down exporters, while rising tensions
in Ukraine dulled risk appetite.
The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 15,143.64 in mid-morning
trade after falling to as low as 15,085.69, the lowest since
June 30.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.4
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed broad losses early on Thursday
after a batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany
soured sentiment for the currency just hours ahead of a policy
review by the European Central Bank.
Italy unexpectedly slid back into recession in the second
quarter, while German industrial orders in June posted their
biggest monthly fall since September 2011.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices got a strong lift on
Wednesday from rising tensions over Ukraine that stung global
financial markets but they ended with just modest gains as Wall
Street steadied after a selloff.
Benchmark 10-year notes, whose yield struck a
two-months low on Wednesday after trading over 2.50 percent on
Tuesday, were up 3/32 in price to yield 2.47 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held overnight gains to trade near its
highest in over a week on Thursday as fears of Russian military
action against Ukraine and heightened tensions between Moscow
and the West burnished gold's appeal as a safe-haven.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,307.60 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after gaining 1.4 percent on Wednesday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Thursday, after touching
a five-week trough in the previous session, as the dollar eased
from nine month peaks and relieved pressure on the metals
complex.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,972.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as abundant supplies
in the United States drove the U.S. contract to its lowest close
in six months, while Brent prices floundered near nine-month
lows.
Brent crude oil lost 2 cents settle at $104.59 a
barrel, its lowest close since Nov. 7.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)