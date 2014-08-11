EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P and Dow both posted their best day since
March on Friday, with the market buoyed by news that Russia was
ending military drills near the Ukrainian border, while
investors overlooked U.S. air strikes in Iraq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 182.52 points,
or 1.12 percent, to 16,550.79. The S&P 500 ended up 21.84
points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,931.41. The Nasdaq Composite
added 36.02 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,370.99
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index suffered a second
straight weekly loss after falling on Friday, with U.S. air
strikes in Iraq adding to an already gloomy geopolitical and
economic landscape.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 30.01 points lower,
or 0.5 percent, at 6,567.36.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks bounced strongly on Monday morning,
recouping some of their steep losses suffered on Friday after
Wall Street rallied on easing tensions in Ukraine, and exporters
rose as the yen stepped back from last week's sharp gains.
The Nikkei share average jumped 1.7 percent to
15,031.59 in midmorning trade after dropping 3.0 percent on
Friday led by concerns the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle
East could disrupt global growth.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.8
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen nursed losses early on Monday after
coming under pressure late last week as a slight easing of
geopolitical tensions dampened demand for the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
The dollar bought 102.13 yen, having bounced off
Friday's two-week trough of 101.51. The euro fetched 136.88 yen
, well off an 8-1/2 month low of 135.73.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields on Friday hit 14-month
lows on anxious buying driven by American airstrikes against
Islamist militants in Iraq before U.S. debt prices eased on news
that Russia was winding up military exercises near the Ukraine
border.
The air strikes ordered by President Barack Obama had fueled
investor worries already heightened by the Ukraine crisis,
tit-for-tat economic sanctions between Russia and the West, and
Argentina's unresolved debt default.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was off to a muted start on Monday as
equity markets firmed, but the safe-haven metal held above
$1,300 an ounce as the geopolitical situation in the Middle East
remained tense.
Spot gold was flat at $1,308.20 an ounce by 0038 GMT,
after hitting a three-week high of $1,322.60 on Friday. U.S.
gold GCcv1 slipped $1 to $1,310.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Monday as appetite for
risk grew following a move by Russia that soothed tensions over
the Ukraine, while optimism over the outlook for China's economy
underpinned demand.
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had finished
military exercises in southern Russia, which the United States
had criticized as a provocative step amid the Ukraine crisis.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell toward $105 a barrel on
Friday, following U.S. air strikes in Iraq that analysts said
might lower the risk of oil supply disruptions from OPEC's
second-largest producer, while U.S. crude found support from a
rebounding stock market.
Brent hit a weekly high of $106.85 earlier in the
session, but soon entered negative territory and settled 42
cents lower at $105.02 a barrel.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)