EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a
two-day rally as energy shares tumbled on sliding oil prices.
The pullback occurred on light volume typical of mid-August.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.44 points, or
0.06 percent, to close at 16,560.54. The S&P 500 ended
down 3.17 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,933.75. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 12.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish
at 4,389.25.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares were pegged back on Tuesday
by tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, although
robust results lifted insurance and pensions group Prudential.
The FTSE 100 closed down 0.40 of a point - flat in
percentage terms - at 6,632.42 points, after gaining 1 percent
on Monday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its recovery
from two-month low on Tuesday, with buying interest in
steelmakers and shipping companies to the fore as investors put
geopolitical concerns on a back burner while still remaining
cautious.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 15,161.31, extending
its rebound from a low of 14,753 hit on Friday due to the
concerns that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could
hamper world growth.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed only modest losses early on
Wednesday, having regained quite a bit of ground as markets got
over a closely watched report that showed a slump in German
economic sentiment.
The common currency last traded at $1.3369, after
coming within a whisker of a nine-month trough of $1.3333.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Tuesday as
traders sold some bond holdings in advance of a combined $40
billion in longer-dated supply, which some traders worry might
not lure strong demand due to their low yields.
Wednesday's auction of $24 billion in 10-year notes and
Thursday's $16 billion sale of 30-year securities follow solid
results at the $27 billion three-year note auction.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was well-supported above $1,300 an ounce on
Wednesday as weak investor morale in Germany and fears over the
economic impact on Europe from the crisis in Ukraine prompted
investors to seek safety in bullion.
Spot gold was flat at $1,308.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT.
U.S. gold GCcv1 slipped about $1 to $1,309.70.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was mired near its lowest level
since June on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions continued to
blunt prospects for global growth, while traders waited for a
gauge of factory health in top consumer China for directional
cues.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,969 a tonne by 0135 GMT after small losses
in the prior session
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - - Brent crude oil fell to a 13-month low on
Tuesday as increased OPEC production helped dampen concerns over
potential supply disruptions in Iraq and Libya.
September Brent crude fell $1.66 to settle at
$103.02 per barrel. Brent's $102.65 intraday low was the lowest
price since July 1, 2013.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)