EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the
Dow Jones industrial average returning to positive territory for
the year, as surging biotech shares helped investors shrug off
disappointing retail sales data.
Retail stocks capped the market's gains after Commerce
Department data showed that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly
stalled in July, marking the weakest report since January.
Macy's Inc M.N reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts'
estimates and slashed its full-year same-store sales forecast,
driving the stock down 5.5 percent to $56.47.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher in
thin trade on Wednesday, boosted by a dovish message from the
Bank of England.
Financial markets pushed back expectations for a UK interest
rate rise until the first quarter of next year at the earliest
after the Bank of England, in its quarterly Inflation Report,
slashed its wage growth forecasts and said this metric would be
key to determining future rate rises.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Thursday, heartened by gains
on Wall Street shares and on anticipation that Japanese public
pension funds and other public accounts will step up buying to
shore up the market.
The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.6 percent in early
trade to 15,301.97 points, extending a three-day rally, though
trade volume was low due to Japanese traditional "obon" summer
holidays.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Sterling languished at four-month lows early on
Thursday, having taken the honours of the worst-performing major
currency after the Bank of England signalled it was in no hurry
to raise interest rates.
The pound traded at $1.6688 GBP=D4 after suffering a 0.7
percent drop on Wednesday. It plumbed a near seven-week low at
80.20 pence per euro EURGBP=R and slid 0.7 percent on the yen to
170.79 EURJPY=R.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Wednesday as
disappointing data on U.S. retail sales revived bets the Federal
Reserve might leave interest rates near zero for a longer period
in a bid to keep the economic recovery on track.
The decline in bond yields was limited by worries about
demand for this week's longer-dated supply. Wednesday's $24
billion in 10-year notes was met with solid demand. The U.S.
Treasury will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to small overnight gains on
Thursday, as sluggish U.S. retail sales data boosted the metal's
safe-haven appeal, although higher stock markets could keep any
gains in check.
Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,311.16 an ounce by 0025 GMT,
after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold
GCcv1 slipped about $2 to $1,312.70.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper fell to its lowest since late June
on Thursday after growth in China's huge property sector showed
signs of cooling, while worries persisted that geopolitical
tensions would dampen Europe's recovery.
China's economy showed further signs of softening in July
despite a burst of government stimulus measures, suggesting more
policy support may be needed to keep growth on track as a
property downturn worsens
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude fell below $104 a barrel on
Thursday, after briefly bouncing in the previous day off a
13-month low, on ample supplies and concerns about weak demand
despite the ongoing political turmoil in Iraq and Ukraine.
Oil exports from Libya's Ras Lanuf port have resumed after an
oil tanker carrying 670,000 barrels of crude left its oil
terminal. This was its first shipment since the port was
reopened following a year of blockades by armed protesters.
